Jack Ingram Nissan profiles both ends of its SUV lineup with the 2020 Armada, Kicks

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The class of 2020 Nissan vehicles is really hitting its stride at Jack Ingram Nissan. For the new model year, the automaker has made some very important changes to almost every vehicle in its lineup. Since Nissan makes some of the most recognizable SUVs in the industry, a focus on the largest and smallest options available at the dealership seems like a great way to illustrate what the entire roster brings to the table. The 2020 Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV with standard V-8 power and it has gone through a feature refresh which spreads the standard equipment to more trim grades. On the other end of the spectrum, the manufacturer's smallest crossover SUV, the 2020 Nissan Kicks adds to its natural capability with more safety features.

When it comes to performance and interior space, there aren't many competitors that will be able to match what the 2020 Armada has to offer. The entire lineup has the naturally aspirated 5.6-liter, Endurance® V-8 engine under the hood that employs a seven-speed automatic transmission. It will make 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque with a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds.

Not only will it out-muscle almost everything it will compete with, but it can also accommodate up to eight passengers in its three rows of seats. Owners can also equip the second-row of the 2020 Armada with a pair of captain's chairs. When properly configured, the 2020 Armada has up to 95.4 cubic-feet of cargo volume to offer.

Just because the 2020 Nissan Kicks is the smallest crossover the manufacturer produces doesn't mean that it doesn't have a lot for owners to love. The two-row five-passenger 2020 Kicks can offer 25.3 cubic-feet of cargo volume to use behind the rear seat when riders are using it. Folding that seat down expands the vehicle's cargo volume to 53.1 cubic-feet. The biggest change Nissan made to the 2020 Kicks is the universal application of the Safety Shield® 360 system that provides an array of active safety systems to help drivers avoid potentially dangerous situations.

Buyers who choose the SV or SR models of the 2020 Nissan Kicks will also be able to use their smartphones through the Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ suites of applications. The system is controlled through a 7-inch touchscreen.

Anyone can view the entire Jack Ingram Nissan inventory by visiting the dealership's website, http://www.jackingramnissan.com. The showroom is located at 227 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36117. Customers can schedule a test drive with either the 2020 Nissan Armada or 2020 Nissan Kicks today by calling 334-270-6000.

SOURCE Jack Ingram Nissan