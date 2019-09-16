Jack Ingram Nissan makes 2020 Rogue available to potential buyers

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nissan Rogue has been the automaker's most popular vehicle platform for the last several years. That same trend has held true for the inventory available at the Jack Ingram Nissan showroom. Customers interested in a well-equipped, nimble and efficient crossover SUV can see the 2020 Nissan Rogue today. Not much has changed from an aesthetic standpoint for the 2020 Rogue, but it's what is on the inside that really counts. The manufacturer has expanded customer access to its various active safety and all-wheel-drive systems by making them available on more of the two-row crossover SUV's trim ladder. Additionally, the dealership's product experts have learned about what is coming for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport and they are excited to share it with potential buyers.

One of the most important changes made to the 2020 Rogue is to its overall safety profile. More of its three trim grades (S, SV, SL) are equipped with Nissan Safety Shield 360. This innovative suite of active safety systems has been curated to help drivers avoid crashes in the first place. It includes sensors for automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beams. Previously, only customers, taking the top-of-the-line SL trim could get Nissan Safety Sheild but now is standard on the SV model.

No crossover SUV can be as successful as the Nissan Rogue without being able to work with other devices. The 2020 Rogue makes Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ standard equipment. Drivers and passengers will be able to use many of their favorite applications while on the road.

Almost all of the safety and connectivity features found on the full-size Rogue are equipped on the Rogue Sport. The main difference between the 2020 Rogue and 2020 Rogue Sport is the physical size.

Anyone can view the entire Jack Ingram Nissan inventory by visiting the dealership's website, http://www.jackingramnissan.com. The showroom is located at 227 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117.

