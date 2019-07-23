+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
23.07.2019 14:25:00

Jack Daniel's And The Shoe Surgeon Team Up To Create Newest Jack-Inspired Sneaker

LYNCHBURG, Tenn., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Daniel's and custom sneaker designer Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Chambrone continue to shakeup the sneaker and fashion worlds, with the unveiling of seven new Jack Daniel's inspired sneaker prototypes at ComplexCon weekend in Chicago. The announcement comes off of the heels of the massive success from the February 2018 collaboration at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Jack Daniel’s and custom sneaker designer Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone continue to shakeup the sneaker and fashion worlds, with the unveiling of seven new Jack Daniel’s inspired sneaker prototypes at ComplexCon weekend in Chicago.

The Shoe Surgeon team traveled to Lynchburg, TN, home of Jack Daniel's, to go behind the scenes and get fully immersed and inspired by the process that makes Jack Daniel's so unique.  The seven shoe concepts, which include a mix of various styles of basketball sneakers, were each inspired by an element that makes Jack Daniel's the iconic global brand it is, including: Grain, Cave Springs, The Distillery, Charcoal, The Barrel, Honey and the Jack Daniel's Iconic Bottle. 

"Craftsmanship is the ultimate common detonator between what I do and those who make Jack Daniel's," said Chambrone. "We have a mutual respect and care for the process and the end product is highlighted through every last detail."

Consumers will have the opportunity to determine the final Jack Daniel's sneaker design by online voting. A limited number of sneakers will be produced and 10 lucky voters will win a pair. Voting will be open to the general public at the end of August on complex.com.

For more information on the Jack Daniel's x Shoe Surgeon collaboration, visit JackDaniels.com and TheShoeSurgeon.com.

About Jack Daniel's:

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel'sTennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

Jack Daniel’s

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-daniels-and-the-shoe-surgeon-team-up-to-create-newest-jack-inspired-sneaker-300889023.html

SOURCE Jack Daniel’s

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Vontobel: derimail - Gaming Titel mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer
12:30
Alle Blicke am Ölmarkt richten sich nach London
08:29
SMI nach UBS-Zahlen fester erwartet
06:13
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kampf um die 3.000-Punkte-Marke / SGS – Auf Messers Schneide
22.07.19
Schweizer Aktien werden in der EU nicht mehr gehandelt - Ask Sparkojote feat. BX Swiss
22.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktien werden in der EU nicht mehr gehandelt - Ask Sparkojote feat. BX Swiss

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Continental-Aktie legt zu: Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung - Q2-Gewinn rückläufig
Elon Musks Startup erzielt Fortschritt bei Gehirn-OPs: Telepathie bald realisierbar?
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS steigert unerwartet Gewinn
Wirecard erhebt wohl schwere Anschuldigungen gegen Financial Times
Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
SMI freundlich -- DAX deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX erzielen Zuwächse. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB