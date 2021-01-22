SMI 10’922 -0.2%  SPI 13’557 -0.1%  Dow 31’176 0.0%  DAX 13’907 -0.1%  Euro 1.0770 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’618 -0.2%  Gold 1’870 -0.1%  Bitcoin 27’339 -13.6%  Dollar 0.8853 0.0%  Öl 56.2 1.0% 
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.01.2021 03:51:48

Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack Creek Investment Corp. (the "Company”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq”) and will trade under the ticker symbol "JCICU” beginning on January 22, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "JCIC” and "JCICW,” respectively.

Jack Creek Investment Corp., led by Jeffrey Kelter, Robert Savage, Thomas Jermoluk and James Clark, is incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a company that is a technology innovator within the food and grocery logistics and supply chain ecosystems, where significant disruption is occurring as a result of accelerating eCommerce demand trends.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
austriamicrosystems AG / Logitech / Swisscom N 58878207 59.00 % 14.00 %
Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 58878208 59.00 % 11.00 %
Amazon / Alphabet / Microsoft 58731571 60.00 % 10.00 %

UBS Securities LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, or by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or email at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) and became effective on January 21, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Jack Creek Investment Corporation Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-3 Red Wtmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Jack Creek Investment Corporation Cons of 1 Shs -A- + 1-3 Red Wtmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’082.50
1.64 %
Givaudan 3’598.00
1.47 %
Sika 249.80
1.26 %
Geberit 557.60
0.76 %
ABB 26.53
0.61 %
Swiss Re 82.66
-0.63 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.50
-0.66 %
Swisscom 470.10
-0.80 %
Alcon 64.54
-1.01 %
Roche Hldg G 316.75
-1.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Farming - die «dritte grüne Revolution»
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
21.01.21
SMI kratzt an der 11.000er-Marke
21.01.21
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltige Anlage – Strategie mir Rückenwind / Schweizer Tech-Aktien – Zeit der Fakten
20.01.21
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Addex-Aktie schiesst hoch: Addex-Partner Janssen hat US-OK für Start von Epilepsie-Phase-IIa-Studie
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron schliesst Rekrutierung für Studie mit Evenamide ab
Ex-Bär-CEO Collardi will Finma-Rüge akzeptieren - Pictet drückt Vertrauen aus
EU-Kommission unterstützt Einführung eines digitalen Euro
EZB hält ihren geldpolitischen Kurs - Lagarde: EZB hat bei Finanzierungsbedingungen ganzheitlichen Ansatz
Alibaba-Aktie schliesst nach Lebenszeichen von Jack Ma weit im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
An der Wall Street setzte sich die Rekordjagd mit gedrosseltem Tempo fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung. Der DAX gab am Donnerstag Aufschläge ab. Die asiatischen Indizes notierten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit