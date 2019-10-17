Jababeka Morotai Invites Investors to Build Logistic Hub on Morotai Island

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesian developer PT Jababeka Morotai, a member of PT Jababeka Tbk, invites foreign investors for the development of a Logistics Hub (Port & Logistics Center) on Morotai Island in Indonesia. The port on Morotai Island already exists and only needs to develop into a Logistics Hub by adding various facilities.

The harbour is named Imam Lostari port in Daruba, and the facilities that will be offered later include loading containers, cranes, storage warehouses, and a layover for freight carriers from various countries. To present various facilities, Morotai Island has an area of 1,101.76 ha.

"The reason Morotai island will be a profitable investment, because of its strategic location, namely in a locus of trade routes between countries and continents," said President Director of PT Jababeka Morotai, Basuri Tjahaja Purnama, in Menara Batavia, Jakarta, recently.

Geographically, Morotai Island is directly facing the Pacific Ocean, and serves as a gateway to America, Australia, New Zealand, and is located nearby Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan. Where those countries and other Asia-Pacific countries have a relatively high trend in economic growth.

"The other proof that Morotai Island is strategically located can be seen by the fact that during World War II both the allied forces and the Japanese fought hard to take control of Morotai Island. That's a sign that Morotai Island's location is important as a logistics base and other purposes," added Basuri.

With this advantages, Morotai Island has a great opportunity to be the Gateway and Logistics Hub (Port & Logistics Center) to and for the Pacific, East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and to become a place to trade entrepots (ship crossing ports) in Pacific Asia country and logistics hubs in the broader Asian region. In other words, Morotai Island would be the Singapore of Eastern Indonesia.

Furthermore, Morotai Island is also a Special Economic Zone for Tourism. Thus, the central government provides fiscal, customs and other incentives for investors in Morotai Island.

For tax incentives, investors will get a free period of 100% income tax based on amount of investment. Investment of IDR 500 billion - IDR 2.5 trillion for 7 years. Investment of IDR 2.5-IDR 7.5 trillion for 10 years. Investment of IDR 7.5 - IDR 20 trillion for 15 years. While investing more than IDR 20 trillion received facilities for 20 years.

However, there is a transition period of 2 years with a facility of 50%. Then there is also a mini tax holiday with an investment of IDR 20 - IDR 100 billion received a facility of 50% for 5 years with a transition period of two years with a facility of 25%.

Jababeka Morotai is also able to help investors with licensing, company establishment and other administrative processes, so that the company can commence operations quickly. "We welcome investors to build Morotai Island. We already have the master plan for the development of this logistic hub, and I believe it will be a profitable investment. And until now, investments in industry and the logistics hub have not yet been realized. But there are already some who are interested in developing and investing in Morotai Island," concluded Basuri.

