02.08.2019 09:14:00

JA Solar Supplies PERC Bifacial Double-glass Modules for the Largest NEM Rooftop Project in Malaysia

BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Co., Ltd, a world-leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that it supplied high-efficiency PERC bifacial double-glass modules for the 2.5MW Goodyear solar plant in Malaysia. The power plant is the largest rooftop solar plant under the NEM (Net Energy Metering) program to date, and is also of great importance for the application of high-efficiency modules as well as for the development of renewable energy in Malaysia.

The NEM (Net Energy Metering) program is one of the most important energy projects in Malaysia. It aims to develop the application of solar power for industrial, commercial and agricultural markets as well as the installation of rooftop solar systems for homes, promoting the wider use of solar energy in the region. Malaysia's Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, Yeo Bee Yin attended the completion ceremony of the Goodyear 2.5MW solar power plant and delivered a speech at the event.

Located in Shah Alam situated on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, the plant is owned by Goodyear, one of the world's leading tire manufacturers. JA Solar's high-efficiency PERC bifacial double-glass modules are installed on the roof of Goodyear's facility. The solar power generated by the high-efficiency modules can meet 11.5% of its power consumption every day.

JA Solar's high-efficiency PERC bifacial double-glass modules incorporate the advantages of high-efficiency PERC bifacial cell technology and double-glass module structure with a bifaciality factor of over 70%. The JA Solar bifacial double-glass modules have excellent power generation capacity, low-radiation performance and PID resistance even in extreme weather conditions, such as high temperature and humidity. TÜV Rheinland, an authoritative testing institution, has verified that the energy yield of JA Solar's PERC bifacial double-glass module is 10.5% higher than that of conventional mono modules. This represents an excellent choice for users, enabling an attractive return on investment.

For more details, please visit: http://www.jasolar.com/html/en/.  

SOURCE JA Solar Co., Ltd.

