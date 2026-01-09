Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'351 0.2%  SPI 18'407 0.1%  Dow 49'266 0.6%  DAX 25'127 0.0%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'904 -0.3%  Gold 4'469 -0.2%  Bitcoin 72'767 0.1%  Dollar 0.8002 0.2%  Öl 62.8 0.2% 
Top News
DroneShield-Aktie legt zu: Forderung nach mehr US-Militärbudget stützt
Jim Chanos warnt: Bilanzierungsrisiken könnten Tech-Aktien und NVIDIA-Partner treffen
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten
Chainalysis Report 2025: Krypto-Diebstähle erreichen neuen Rekord - SOL und ETH besonders betroffen
Teamviewer-Aktie: Umsatzziel 2025 erreicht
09.01.2026 08:21:16

J Sainsbury Issues Q3 Trading Statement; Affirms FY Retail Underlying Operating Profit Guidance

(RTTNews) - J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L, JSAIY.PK) reported that its total retail sales, exc. fuel, was up 3.9% for the 16 weeks to 3 January 2026. Like-for-like sales, exc. fuel, was up 3.4%, for the period. For the 6 weeks to 3 January 2026, total retail sales, exc. fuel, was up 3.3%.

For fiscal 2025/26, J Sainsbury plc continues to expect to deliver Retail underlying operating profit of more than 1 billion pounds. The Group now expects to deliver Retail free cash flow of more than 550 million pounds, revised from previous guidance of more than 500 million pounds. The Group continues to expect to return more than 800 million pounds of cash to shareholders in the financial year through ordinary dividends, a 250 million pounds special dividend and a 250 million pounds share buyback.

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’880.66 19.31 SYNBEU
Short 14’156.14 13.74 S0WBHU
Short 14’700.21 8.77 SGXB8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’350.82 08.01.2026 17:31:01
Long 12’759.24 19.31 SFDBEU
Long 12’480.32 13.74 SXEBEU
Long 11’955.58 8.94 SZDBEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:35 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Teamviewer steigen vorbörslich - Umsatzziel für 2025 erreicht
08:21 Deutsche Industrie bleibt überraschend auf Erholungskurs
08:17 OTS: BNP Paribas Real Estate Holding GmbH / Stabiler deutscher ...
08:14 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Solider Start - US-Arbeitsmarktdaten erwartet
08:05 ROUNDUP/Meteorologen: Schlimmste Befürchtungen treten nicht ein
08:03 ROUNDUP/Moskau: Russland schoss mit Mittelstreckenrakete Oreschnik
07:45 TeamViewer-Aktie: Vorläufige Zahlen für 2025 im Rahmen der Erwartungen
07:37 Meteorologen: Schlimmsten Befürchtungen treten nicht ein
07:31 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Leichte Gewinne erwartet
07:23 Moskau: Russland schoss mit Mittelstreckenrakete Oreschnik