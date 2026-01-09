|
09.01.2026 08:21:16
J Sainsbury Issues Q3 Trading Statement; Affirms FY Retail Underlying Operating Profit Guidance
(RTTNews) - J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L, JSAIY.PK) reported that its total retail sales, exc. fuel, was up 3.9% for the 16 weeks to 3 January 2026. Like-for-like sales, exc. fuel, was up 3.4%, for the period. For the 6 weeks to 3 January 2026, total retail sales, exc. fuel, was up 3.3%.
For fiscal 2025/26, J Sainsbury plc continues to expect to deliver Retail underlying operating profit of more than 1 billion pounds. The Group now expects to deliver Retail free cash flow of more than 550 million pounds, revised from previous guidance of more than 500 million pounds. The Group continues to expect to return more than 800 million pounds of cash to shareholders in the financial year through ordinary dividends, a 250 million pounds special dividend and a 250 million pounds share buyback.
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: SMI vor ruhigem Start -- DAX etwas fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag in Grün
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt wenig bewegt erwartet wird, dürfte sich der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts bewegen. An den Märkten in Fernost lassen sich Gewinne verzeichnen.