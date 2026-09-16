J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Aktie 940190 / US4456581077
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16.09.2026 19:47:02
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Falls 13%
(RTTNews) - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) is down 12.76 percent, losing $34.85 to $238.20 on Wednesday. The decline follows possibly a third-quarter earnings warning from company executives, who said rising costs are outpacing pricing gains and could result in a 5 percent to 10 percent sequential decline in earnings per share, according to multiple media reports.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services is currently trading at $238.20, down from the previous close of $273.05 after opening at $242.88 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $236.50 and $250.00 during the session, with trading volume at 2.16 million shares versus average volume of 949,162 shares.
At a Morgan Stanley conference, the company said that it expects approximately $25 million in incremental driver-related costs and at least a $10 million sequential fuel headwind during the third quarter. Based on the projected sequential EPS decline, the midpoint would be about $1.77 per share, below the reported analyst estimate of approximately $2.10. J.B. Hunt said strong demand continues across most businesses, while its intermodal bid season begins in October.
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