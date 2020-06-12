J.A. Uniforms Lauded by Leading Uniform Trade Organization Award Recognizes Accomplishments in Hotel Uniforms

MIAMI, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Florida‐based J.A. Uniforms, a leading manufacturer and supplier of hospitality industry apparel, was today presented a 2020 Image of the Year Award by the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD).

Recognizing functionality, innovation, branding and design, the award was a nod to J.A. Uniform's hotel‐apparel work for the opening of the highly acclaimed Mr. C's Coconut Grove, a 100-room nautically themed boutique property.

"We're humbled by the recognition," said J.A. Uniforms founder Alex Arencibia. "It's an honor to be included among the nation's leading purveyors of workplace apparel."

"NAUMD recognizes the best workplace apparel programs with its Image of the Year Award®. Since 1978, the Image of the Year Awards have recognized cutting edge programs." Said NAUMD President Steve Zalkin.

