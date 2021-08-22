SMI 12’416 0.1%  SPI 15’918 0.2%  Dow 35’120 0.7%  DAX 15’808 0.3%  Euro 1.0730 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’148 0.6%  Gold 1’788 0.5%  Bitcoin 44’914 4.8%  Dollar 0.9175 -0.1%  Öl 65.0 -2.3% 
22.08.2021 08:30:00

iZooto Announces Partnership With Jubna To Boost Revenue For Publishers

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubna, a leading native ad network in the MENA region that helps advertisers drive quality traffic and works with hundreds of publishers to significantly boost ad revenue through Jubna's content recommendation ad units, is partnering with iZooto. iZooto is an owned audience marketing platform that helps publishers engage and monetize their audience with push notifications.

iZooto Logo

"iZooto offers a unique proposition for publishers to dive into a new revenue channel without depending on walled gardens. Our partnership with iZooto will allow us to drive far more impact for publishers who choose to partner with iZooto, and will enable those publishers to unlock the full potential to optimize revenue. We are excited to see how things will progress," commented Basel Sayaf, Digital Director at Jubna.

Jubna and iZooto have joined hands to help publishers get the best out of both the platforms to get optimized rates. Jubna helps reach active and engaged users from top MENA publishers to boost conversions and grow revenue. "Publishers using iZooto are driving incremental revenue with push notification ads. Coupling this with Jubna's highly engaging ads that match user's interests, makes this partnership a fruitful one," said Siddhartha Saxena, Business Head, iZooto.

"We will now be able to grow our presence in the region. We will get a better perspective of the publisher landscape and optimize the ads better with this partnership. We aim to provide publishers complete reliability of the inflow of the advertising revenue," added Vivek Khandelwal, COO, iZooto.

About iZooto

iZooto is an owned audience marketing platform that leverages push notification as a channel to help publishers build, own and engage their audience. iZooto helps publishers to take charge of their audience and reduce their dependence on Google and Facebook. Over 1100+ publishers globally use iZooto to push over 150B notifications every month - across channels like - web notifications, messenger and native mobile apps.

About Jubna

Jubna is a Leading Content Discovery Network in GCC & Asia. With over 2000 premium publishers, Jubna brings digital advertisers a smart solution to create massive & affordable traffic to their pages using our advanced content recommendation engine serving tens of millions of impressions on a daily basis across many brand-safe premium Arabic publishers.

Contact:
Pravya Pravin
pravya@datability.co

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/izooto-announces-partnership-with-jubna-to-boost-revenue-for-publishers-301358664.html

SOURCE iZooto

﻿

