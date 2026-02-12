Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
BioNTech-Aktie überzeugt 2026 bislang - Analysten erwarten zusätzliche Impulse
Micron-CFO mit Kampfansage im Halbleiterkrieg: Aktie im Höhenflug
Birkenstock-Aktie dennoch leichter: Gewinn und Umsatz steigen deutlich
Viking-Aktie zieht an: Neue Abnehm-Pillen-Konkurrenz für Novo Nordisk im Anmarsch?
Plus500 Depot
12.02.2026 17:15:55

IX Biopharma Secures $41 Mln U.S. Government Contract To Advance Wafermine Pain Therapy

(RTTNews) - iX Biopharma Ltd Thursday said it has secured about $41 million in funding from the U.S. government to support the development of its Wafermine therapy for acute moderate to severe pain.

The funding, totaling $40.95 million, was awarded by the Defense Health Agency Contracting Activity under an Other Transaction Agreement to support development of Wafermine, the company's patented sublingual ketamine wafer. The program will advance the therapy toward both commercial use and potential battlefield deployment by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The 36-month program is designed to support an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, allowing Department of Defense use prior to full approval, as well as Phase 3 development aimed at eventual New Drug Application approval.

The contract was awarded through a sole-source procurement process, reflecting the government's determination that iX Biopharma is uniquely positioned to deliver the therapy using its proprietary WaferiX sublingual drug delivery technology.

Wafermine delivers ketamine rapidly without injections, making it suitable for battlefield, emergency, and remote-care settings. The company said the agreement is not expected to materially impact earnings per share or net tangible assets for the current fiscal year ending June 2026.

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV sprechen David Kunz und Tim Schäfer über ein besonders spannendes Thema für langfristige Anleger: Dividendenkönige – also Unternehmen, die ihre Dividende seit mindestens 50 Jahren jährlich steigern!

Was erwartet euch in dieser Folge?
✔️ Definition: Was macht eine Aktie zum Dividendenkönig?
✔️ Stabile Klassiker wie Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble oder Colgate-Palmolive
✔️ Kontroverse Top-Performer wie Altria – die „beste Aktie der letzten 100 Jahre“
✔️ Unbekannter Star: Federal Realty Investment Trust
✔️ Target – ein Dividendenkönig in der Krise
✔️ Chancen in der Schwäche: Value-Investing bei Qualitätsaktien

Inside Trading & Investment

16:00 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
14:30
09:42 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy springt nach Zahlen
09:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: weekly-hits: Regenerative Energie - Voll im Wind / Swiss Life Holding - Personalrochade
08:59 SMI könnte Rekordfahrt fortsetzen
07:44 Europa mit Rückenwind
10.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
TKMS-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im ersten Geschäftsquartal
Nach dem Absturz: Gold, Silber und Bitcoin als Einstiegschance?
Sanofi-Aktie in Rot: Scheidende Merck-Chefin wechselt an die Spitze des Pharmakonzerns
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) veröffentlicht Bewertung: Allianz-Aktie mit Buy
Schindler-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Weniger Umsatz - Gewinn deutlich gesteigert
Software-Aktien im Fokus: Analysten sehen grosses Potenzial bei ServiceNow, Shopify & Co.
BioNTech-Aktie überzeugt 2026 bislang - Analysten erwarten zusätzliche Impulse
DAX 40-Wert Vonovia SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vonovia SE von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
RENK Aktie News: RENK gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag
Adyen-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Weiter hohes Wachstumstempo erwartet

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
17:15 Heidelberg Materials-Aktie tiefer: Klimadebatte um EU-Emissionshandel belastet
17:04 WDH: Frosta steigert Umsatz - Gewinn sinkt
17:04 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 12.02.2026 - 17.00 Uhr
16:46 Frosta steigert Umsatz - Gewinn sinkt
16:44 ROUNDUP 3: Ermittlungen gegen EU-Kommission wegen Immobilienverkäufen
16:43 Deutsche Anleihen: Leichte Kursgewinne
16:33 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siltronic sacken nach Zielen für 2026 ab
16:31 Keine weitreichende Annäherung in Länder-Tarifstreit
16:28 Devisen: Euro bewegt sich zum US-Dollar kaum
16:40 Siltronic-Aktie rutscht ab: Halbleiter-Konzern erwartet sinkenden Umsatz 2026