IWU Names New Business School Dean

MARION, Ind., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global has selected Christopher Davis, D.M., to take over as dean of the DeVoe School of business.

Davis will direct and oversee all personnel, academic program offerings, instructional delivery and strategic planning for the business school. IWU performed an extensive search for a candidate to fill the role before selecting Davis to serve as dean.

The DeVoe School of Business offers degree-oriented educational opportunities to working adults and other non-traditional college students. The school offers many programs to empower adults to earn associate, bachelor's or master's degrees in several different modalities.

"We are delighted Dr. Davis is part of the IWU team and look forward to his strong influence and direction for the DeVoe School of Business," said Mike Manning, Ed.D., vice president for academic affairs for the College of Adult and Professional studies at IWU. "Dr. Davis has an excellent professional background in both academia and business. He has served as an academic leader in online programs, graduate business programs, and he has full-time teaching experience."

Prior to being named dean of the DeVoe School of Business, Davis served as associate professor in the Paul R. Carter College of Business at Harding University. Davis earned a Doctor of Management in Executive Leadership degree from Walsh College in 2013 and is currently completing a Master of Science in Marketing degree from the University of Alabama.

"The infrastructure of IWU–National & Global encourages, rather than impedes, academic growth and development," Davis said. "When it comes to the non-traditional market, institutions of higher learning must be able to compete in a hypercompetitive and saturated market. IWU's strategy and structure complement one another, increasing our likelihood of effectively reaching the market."

Davis chose to come to IWU because of the innovative culture and emphasis on collaboration. "The DeVoe team tends to shy away from complacency and focuses on constant improvement through curriculum assessment and programmatic development and enhancement. There is a collaborative spirit among the school. Instead of creating fiefdoms, faculty and staff focus on the University and School missions, while serving students, one another and God," Davis said.

About Indiana Wesleyan University

Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) is a Christian comprehensive university of The Wesleyan Church that is committed to global liberal arts and professional education. The university system includes IWU—Marion, where about 3,000 students are enrolled in traditional programs on the main campus in Marion, Ind.; IWU-National & Global, which includes more than 9,000 adult learners throughout the world who study online or onsite at 15 education centers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio; and Wesley Seminary at Indiana Wesleyan University, which offers a practical and student-centered approach for busy, working ministers. IWU's DeVoe School of Business, the School of Nursing, the School of Health Sciences, the School of Educational Leadership, the School of Service and Leadership, and the Division of Liberal Arts are all housed within the National and Global campus. More information is available at www.indwes.edu .

