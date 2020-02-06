+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
06.02.2020 14:22:00

IWU Names New Business School Dean

MARION, Ind., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Wesleyan University-National & Global has selected Christopher Davis, D.M., to take over as dean of the DeVoe School of business.

Dr. Christopher Davis, Dean of Indiana Wesleyan University's DeVoe School of Business

Davis will direct and oversee all personnel, academic program offerings, instructional delivery and strategic planning for the business school. IWU performed an extensive search for a candidate to fill the role before selecting Davis to serve as dean.

The DeVoe School of Business offers degree-oriented educational opportunities to working adults and other non-traditional college students. The school offers many programs to empower adults to earn associate, bachelor's or master's degrees in several different modalities. 

"We are delighted Dr. Davis is part of the IWU team and look forward to his strong influence and direction for the DeVoe School of Business," said Mike Manning, Ed.D., vice president for academic affairs for the College of Adult and Professional studies at IWU. "Dr. Davis has an excellent professional background in both academia and business. He has served as an academic leader in online programs, graduate business programs, and he has full-time teaching experience."

Prior to being named dean of the DeVoe School of Business, Davis served as associate professor in the Paul R. Carter College of Business at Harding University. Davis earned a Doctor of Management in Executive Leadership degree from Walsh College in 2013 and is currently completing a Master of Science in Marketing degree from the University of Alabama. 

"The infrastructure of IWU–National & Global encourages, rather than impedes, academic growth and development," Davis said. "When it comes to the non-traditional market, institutions of higher learning must be able to compete in a hypercompetitive and saturated market. IWU's strategy and structure complement one another, increasing our likelihood of effectively reaching the market."

Davis chose to come to IWU because of the innovative culture and emphasis on collaboration. "The DeVoe team tends to shy away from complacency and focuses on constant improvement through curriculum assessment and programmatic development and enhancement. There is a collaborative spirit among the school. Instead of creating fiefdoms, faculty and staff focus on the University and School missions, while serving students, one another and God," Davis said.

About Indiana Wesleyan University  
Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) is a Christian comprehensive university of The Wesleyan Church that is committed to global liberal arts and professional education. The university system includes IWU—Marion, where about 3,000 students are enrolled in traditional programs on the main campus in Marion, Ind.; IWU-National & Global, which includes more than 9,000 adult learners throughout the world who study online or onsite at 15 education centers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio; and Wesley Seminary at Indiana Wesleyan University, which offers a practical and student-centered approach for busy, working ministers. IWU's DeVoe School of Business, the School of Nursing, the School of Health Sciences, the School of Educational Leadership, the School of Service and Leadership, and the Division of Liberal Arts are all housed within the National and Global campus. More information is available at www.indwes.edu.

Indiana Wesleyan University Contact:
Kate Lyons, Assistant Director of Communication
Marketing, IWU-National & Global                     
765-677-1689 kate.lyons@indwes.edu

 

Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iwu-names-new-business-school-dean-301000308.html

SOURCE Indiana Wesleyan University

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:43
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Zurück in der alten Trading-Range und an den Jahrestops
11:20
Weekly-Hits: Depotabsicherung & Beyond Meat
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Erholen sich die Airlines weiter?
08:48
SMI dringt in neue Regionen vor
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Tesla überrascht mit Bilanz und sorgt damit für Milliardenverluste bei Shortsellern
Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Lieblinge der Shortseller: Die am häufigsten leerverkauften Aktien der Schweiz im Januar
Hoffnung auf Corona-Mittel treibt SMI erstmals über 11'000-Punkte-Marke
ABB-Aktie klar im Plus: ABB setzt im Q4 weniger um - Dividende bleibt unverändert
US-Handel endet erneut mit Gewinnen -- Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI erstmals kurzzeitig über 11'000 Zählern -- DAX letztlich deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Russische Firma designt Apples iPhone 11 im Look von Teslas Cybertruck
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt zwischenzeitlich 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind
SMI und DAX mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen setzen Erholung fort

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen setzen Erholung fort
Die Hoffnung auf einen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus stützt die heimische und die deutsche Börse auch am Donnerstag. Auch an Asiens Börsen blieb die Stimmung optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;