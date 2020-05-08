IWU launches online workforce training program

MARION, Ind., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Talent Ladder, a division of Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU), announced today the launch of UpSkill Forward, a new program that offers low-cost online training lessons starting at $25 per program.

The UpSkill Forward program gives millions of workers access to affordable online simulation lessons aligned with real jobs. These high-resolution, low-cost programs help workers and job seekers develop relevant, essential skills for various industries by giving them the credentials in demand right now, many of which will be accepted by IWU as college credits in a degree completion program.

Matt Lucas, chancellor of IWU–National & Global, says IWU is committed to preparing Hoosiers for reentry into the workforce. "UpSkill Forward is a radical effort to prepare Indiana's workforce with a fantastic opportunity to gain industry skills and college credit at almost no cost," Lucas said.

According to a 2018 study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, more than half of open manufacturing jobs in 2028 could go unfilled due to lack of relevant skills. Online training courses offered through UpSkill Forward will help prepare the workforce for current and future labor market challenges.

Over 700 interactive competency-based lessons have been combined into programs designed for specific in-demand careers in aerospace, automotive and commercial industries, including manufacturing, retail and logistics. Lessons also cover a broad range of topics like customer service, mathematics, Microsoft Office©, and time management, helping the workforce develop the professional skills they need to succeed in the environment.

IWU's Talent Ladder, a division that fills the gap between education and training, partnered with 180 Skills, a training company that offers comprehensive, career & technical learning solution for the manufacturing industry.

"The world is changing rapidly and lifelong learning is critical for developing contemporary skills. We are committed to offering skills and degrees that benefit both the employee and the employer," said Lorne Oke, Associate Vice President of The Talent Ladder. "We are helping companies access learning at all levels from onboarding skills to graduate level executive leadership."

UpSkill Forward is job training for the future developed by experienced professionals who understand the challenges and changes within their respective industries. We know access to the right training is important, not only for your workforce today but also for your organization in the days ahead.

"Skills get jobs and degrees get promotions. Indiana companies need talented people to thrive and compete in this national and global economy," said Lucas. "The Talent Ladder, with partners like 180 Skills, is committed to offering both, in a way that benefits both the employee, and the employer."

For more information on this training visit https://www.thetalentladder.com/upskill-forward.

About Indiana Wesleyan University

Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) is a Christian comprehensive university of The Wesleyan Church that is committed to global liberal arts and professional education. The university system includes IWU—Marion, where about 3,000 students are enrolled in traditional programs on the main campus in Marion, Ind.; IWU-National & Global, which includes more than 9,000 adult learners throughout the world who study online or onsite at 15 education centers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio; and Wesley Seminary at Indiana Wesleyan University, which offers a practical and student-centered approach for busy, working ministers. IWU's DeVoe School of Business, the School of Nursing, the School of Health Sciences, the School of Educational Leadership, the School of Service and Leadership, and the Division of Liberal Arts are all housed within the National and Global campus. More information is available at www.indwes.edu.

Indiana Wesleyan University Contact:

Kate Lyons, Assistant Director of Communication

Marketing, IWU-National & Global

765-667-0239

kate.lyons@indwes.edu

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iwu-launches-online-workforce-training-program-301055834.html

SOURCE Indiana Wesleyan University