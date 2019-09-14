14.09.2019 09:00:00

iWedia Expands Partnership with Kaltura for Beeline Kazakhstan OTT STB Software Products and Integration Services

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iWedia, a leading provider of software components and solutions for TV devices to service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers, today announced it has expanded cooperation with Kaltura by providing STB software products application development and integration services for Beeline Kazakhstan, a member of VEON group.

The announcement was made at IBC 2019, which is being held in RAI Amsterdam from Friday, September 13th through to Tuesday, September 17th. iWedia demonstrates the product at the show (hall 5, stand B32).

At the heart of Beeline Kazakhstan STB, lies iWedia's Teatro-3.5 software solution for Android based set-top-boxes which gives the technology to replace its legacy pay-tv service and to reach more devices and more customers. Beeline customers are now able to access hundreds of live channels, video-on-demand and catch-up TV through a new set-top box, as well as on connected TVs and mobile handsets.

Beeline TV offers a highly targeted viewing experience and easy content discovery across multiple content types. Customers can also pause and seamlessly pick up watching from the same point on another device.

About iWedia

iWedia provides software components and solutions for TV devices to service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers. Its mission is to deliver the software products and services needed by its customers to adapt constantly to the ever-changing requirements of the digital TV markets. In addition to stand-alone components giving support to DVB, ATSC, ARIB, ISDB-T, HLS, DASH, VidiPath, DVB>IP, MHEG-5, HbbTV, CI Plus, DTCP-IP, TR-069, etc., iWedia offers a range of complete solutions for zappers, connected receivers, Smart TVs, as well as for OTT and IPTV boxes. Dubbed Teatro, these solutions are available for RTOS, Linux/HTML, and Android/Java and are pre-integrated with leading service and delivery platforms, CA/DRM systems, and chipsets. Alongside its products, iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade and Novi Sad, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Brazil, France, Germany, and Thailand.

Please visit www.iwedia.com for more information.

Media contact:

Dejan Popov Tapavicki
Pre-Sales & Marketing Manager, iWedia
dejan.popov-tapavicki@iwedia.com
+38-1628880027

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745066/iWedia_Logo.jpg

