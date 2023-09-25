Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'014 0.0%  SPI 14'450 -0.1%  Dow 33'952 0.0%  DAX 15'405 -1.0%  Euro 0.9659 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'165 -1.0%  Gold 1'917 -0.4%  Bitcoin 23'926 0.5%  Dollar 0.9120 0.6%  Öl 93.0 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Swatch1225515Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lindt1057075Holcim1221405Richemont21048333
Top News
Kryptokurse am Montagnachmittag
Darum zeigt sich der Euro schwach zu Dollar - Auch Franken zieht an
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Handel in Moskau: RTS fällt zum Handelsende
DWS-Aktie tiefer: DWS zahlt in den USA Millionen US-Dollar wegen Geldwäsche-Vorwürfen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

25.09.2023 17:50:00

Iveco Group: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 25th September 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14th April 2023, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 18th September 2023 to 22nd September 2023 the following transactions:

DateNumber of repurchased Common SharesAverage net price (euro)Total net consideration (euro)
18 September 202331,0008.8941275,716.12
19 September 202330,8508.9347275,636.73
20 September 202331,0008.9629277,849.82
21 September 202330,3009.0841275,248.65
22 September 202330,6509.0105276,170.81
Total153,8008.97671,380,622.13

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company’s corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Mob: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Mob: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:49 UBS KeyInvest: Comeback der Zinssorgen
09:25 SMI beendet schwache Woche mit weiteren Verlusten
09:16 Marktüberblick: Siemens Healthineers gesucht
09:00 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
08:00 Uran-Industrie – eine Renaissance?
22.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Arm
22.09.23 Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV
21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
21.09.23 Märkte am Morgen - DAX, Nasdaq, Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD und Ölpreis
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'432.06 19.09 3VSSMU
Short 11'658.01 13.90 GXSSMU
Short 12'085.10 8.97 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'014.26 25.09.2023 17:31:40
Long 10'512.92 19.25 A7SSMU
Long 10'293.46 13.73 EHSSMU
Long 9'862.16 8.93 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

UBS am 21.09.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fester: Moody's nimmt Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit "Baa2"-Bewertung auf - Abspaltungstermin bestätigt - Erfolgreiche Krebsstudie
Swatch-Aktie verliert: Umsatzziel für 2023 hängt laut CEO vom Schweizer Franken ab
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut
Kinarus-Aktie 90 Prozent im Minus: Kinarus meldet Konkurs an
Läderach-CEO kämpft um Reputation seiner Firma
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS-Chef Ermotti zuversichtlich bei Rückgewinnung abgeflossener CS-Vermögen
Lonza-Aktien im Plus: Moderna hält an langfristiger Zusammenarbeit mit Lonza fest - Moderna deutlich tiefer
Birkenstock-Aktie bald mit Börsengang: Die Historie des Unternehmens mit der berühmten Sandale
Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
Tieferer Wochenauftakt: SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX zu Handelsschluss tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit