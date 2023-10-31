Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'384 0.0%  SPI 13'590 0.1%  Dow 32'929 1.6%  DAX 14'795 0.5%  Euro 0.9610 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'060 0.8%  Gold 1'998 0.1%  Bitcoin 31'106 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9025 0.1%  Öl 88.3 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018ABB1222171Logitech2575132Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405
Top News
Kryptozahlungen an Automaten: Selecta will Zahlungsinfrastruktur ausbauen
Fresenius-Aktie legt zu: Fresenius verabschiedet sich aus peruanischem Krankenhausmarkt
GM-Aktie vorbörslich kaum verändert: US-Autogewerkschaft UAW schliesst Streiks nach Einigung mit General Motors ab
Knorr-Bremse-Aktie steigt: Knorr-Bremse vermeldet sattes Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
Rohstoffexperten sicher: 2024 wird ein starkes Jahr für Goldpreis - und Silberpreis
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

31.10.2023 10:30:00

Iveco Group: periodic report on the buyback progra

Turin, 31st October 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14th April 2023, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 23rd October 2023 to 27th October 2023 the following transactions:

DateNumber of repurchased Common SharesAverage net price (euro)Total net consideration (euro)
23 October 202334,6507.8854273,229.89
24 October 202335,1707.8194275,007.67
25 October 202335,4007.7975276,030.57
26 October 202335,3007.8237276,174.99
27 October 202334,8007.9475276,574.66
Total175,3207.85431,377,017.78

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company’s corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:05 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Holcim, Sika
08:37 Leichter Stimmungsaufschwung
07:19 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Seitwärtsbewegung hält an
30.10.23 DAX 40: Wochenausblick: Fed-Notenbanksitzung und NFPs im Fokus
27.10.23 Hunger auf mehr
26.10.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
26.10.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'800.00 18.99
Short 11'050.00 13.07
Short 11'411.52 8.94 3YSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'386.22 31.10.2023 10:45:38
Long 9'951.38 19.94 BCSSMU
Long 9'664.41 12.88 SMIFBU
Long 9'279.36 8.75 ASSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro über die 1,06-Dollar-Marke steigt - Auch zum Franken gewinnt der Euro
Massenproduktion gestartet: Tesla drückt bei 4680-Batterien aufs Gas
SNB-Aktie freundlich: Schweizerische Nationalbank will Verzinsung von Sichtguthaben anpassen
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis geht gerichtlich gegen Takeda vor - Forschungserfolg bei Nierenleiden
Clariant-Aktie mit deutlichen Gewinnen: Clariant bleibt trotz schwachem Quartal bei Ausblick für 2023 - Übernahme von Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
UBS-Aktie knapp im Plus: UBS trennt sich von Mehrheitsbeteiligung an UBS Hana Asset Management
Freundlicher Start in eine ereignisreiche Woche: SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Dow Jones steigt letztlich deutlich an -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Aktienauswahl von Ken Fisher: Wo der Milliardeninvestor sein Geld investiert
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams OSRAM sichert sich Millionenbetrag über vermögensbasierte Finanzierungen
Deshalb lehnte Cathie Wood die Arm-Aktie ab - und hatte recht damit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit