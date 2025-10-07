|
07.10.2025 14:00:54
Ivanhoe Mines Posts Q3 Production Results
(RTTNews) - Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) reported that, during the third quarter, Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 1, 2, and 3 concentrators milled a total 3.46 million tonnes of ore, producing 71,226 tonnes of copper. Copper production year to date totaled 316,393 tonnes. Production guidance of 370,000 tonnes to 420,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate is maintained.
Founder and Co-Chairman Robert Friedland said: "Our recovery efforts at the Kakula Mine are advancing well. We are on track to restore Kamoa-Kakula towards its previous copper production levels."
The company said production rates from Kipushi improved during the quarter. In the third quarter, the Kipushi concentrator milled a record 168,862 tonnes of ore at an average milled grade of 37.8%, producing 52,700 tonnes of zinc in concentrate. Total year-to-date production from the Kipushi concentrator was 137,224 tonnes of zinc in concentrate. Kipushi's 2025 production guidance remains unchanged at between 180,000 and 240,000 tonnes of zinc.
Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV
David Kunz spricht mit Vera Claas, Geschäftsführerin von nxtAssets über die Zukunft von Krypto-ETPs. Im Fokus stehen physisch hinterlegte Bitcoin- und Ethereum-Produkte, regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen und die strategische Ausrichtung des Unternehmens. Auch geplante Produktentwicklungen und Zielgruppen kommen zur Sprache.
Themen im Video:
🔹 Die Idee hinter nxtAssets
🔹 warum physische Besicherung und Verwahrung ein echter Gamechanger für Bitcoin- und Ethereum-ETPs sind
🔹 regulatorische Vorteile im Vergleich zu internationalen Anbietern
🔹 institutionelle Investoren, Due Diligence und Vertrauen
🔹 Zukunftspläne: Baskets, neue ETPs & digitale Assets
🔹 Defi & Ethereum – das persönliche Lieblingsprojekt von Vera Claas
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI stabil -- DAX etwas fester -- Nikkei nach Rekordfahrt letztlich stabil
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Dienstag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex leichte Gewinne verzeichnet. Der japanische Leitindex befand sich zwar zunächst auf Rekordjagd, zeigte sich schlussendlich aber kaum verändert.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}