25.08.2020 12:45:00
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for the Second Quarter of 2020
AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2020.
Highlights of the second quarter of 2020
- The results were impacted by the global Covid-19 pandemic;
- Revenue of $53.3 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA was $13.9 million, a decline of 9% on a sequential basis;
- Generated $19.3 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
- Total subscribers reached 1,751,000 at the end of the quarter
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are happy with Ituran's second quarter results which were ahead of expectations, particularly given the unprecedented global macroeconomic situation with full shutdowns in the geographies that we operate in. We took early steps- reducing and matching expenses to the lower expected revenue level and placed focus on cash preservation. Our second quarter results demonstrate these efforts were successful. I would like to thank all Ituran's employees around the world for their exceptional execution despite tremendous difficulties. It is an honor to work with such a great team."
Continued Sheratzky, "The non-cash impairment in Road Track is an accounting effect mainly due to the sharp increase in the macro risk factors of the various countries in which Road Track operates and not related to Road Track's long-term performance or outlook specifically. The increase in country risk caused an increase in the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) calculation, which lowered the valuation of this business on our balance sheet."
"Excluding the non-cash impairment charges, Ituran remains profitable and continues to be cash generating. In fact, we had one of our strongest quarters of cash generation, with a positive operating cash flow of $19.3 million. Ituran's stability during this unprecedented global crisis, demonstrates the overall resilience of our business model," added Sheratzky.
Mr. Sheratzky concluded, "The global uncertainty caused by the ongoing Corona pandemic is expected to continue for the immediate future. We will remain proactive and continue to align our expenses to expected revenue levels. Looking ahead, we therefore expect similar levels of performance in our third quarter results. Longer-term, given the challenges that we have already overcome, I am confident that Ituran will emerge this period a stronger and more efficient company. I believe that once we can all put this pandemic behind us, we will have an improved platform for long-term sustainable and profitable growth."
Second quarter 2020 Results
Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $53.3 million, a decrease of 25% compared with revenues of $71.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.
The lower revenue level was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on new car sales, particularly in Brazil, Israel and also in the other geographies in which Ituran operates. Furthermore, the higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real during the quarter compared with the same period last year, reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, second quarter revenue declined by 19% year-over-year.
82% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 18% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $43.7 million, a decrease of 15% over second quarter 2019 revenues. In local currency terms, subscription fees declined by 7% year-over-year.
The subscriber base amounted to 1,751,000 as of June 30, 2020. This represents a decrease of 43,000 net, over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was a decline of 16,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decline of 27,000 in the OEM subscriber base. Ituran expects the aftermarket subscriber base to resume growth on a net basis once the main impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic is over.
Product revenues were $9.6 million, a decrease of 51% compared with that of the second quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily due to limited installations of Ituran's products due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown implemented in many of the geographies in which Ituran operates, during most of the second quarter.
Gross profit for the quarter was $27.7 million (51.9% of revenues), a 17% decrease compared with gross profit of $33.5 million (47.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 58.5%, compared with 56.4% in the second quarter of 2019. The gross margin on products was 21.8%, compared with 22.3% in the second quarter of 2019.
During the second quarter, Ituran's operating expenses were $32.5 million. The operating expenses included a non-cash impairment charge of $14.2 million, related to the acquisition of Road Track. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge, operating expenses amounted to $18.3 million. This is compared with $19.9 million in operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 and $20.9 million in the prior quarter.
Operating loss for the quarter was $4.9 million. Excluding the above-mentioned non-cash impairment charge in the operating expenses, the operating income was $9.3 million (17.5% of revenues). This is compared with $13.6 million (19.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. This is a decline of 31% year-over-year. In local currency terms, excluding the impairment, the operating income decline would have been 25% year over year.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.9 million (26.1% of revenues), which excludes the above-mentioned impairment charge, a decrease of 28% compared with $19.4 million (27.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the decline would have been 20% year over year.
It is noted that versus the prior quarter, the decline in adjusted EBITDA was 9%, in local currency terms the decline would have been only 2%, which was ahead of management's expectation of a 10-20% sequential decline in EBITDA versus the first quarter.
Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $6.3 million or loss per share of $0.30. Excluding the above-mentioned non-cash impairment charge and excluding a $0.7 million financial gain due to a reduced minority liability related to the impairment of Road Track, net income for the quarter was $7.2 million (13.4% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.34. Net income excluding the impairment charges represent a decrease of 7% compared with $7.7 million (10.8% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.36 in the second quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the gain would have been 1% year over year.
Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $19.3 million.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $57.2 million and debt of $60.8 million, amounting to a net debt of $3.6 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.3 million and debt of $67.9 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.6 million, as of December 31, 2019.
Conference Call Information
The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, August 25, 2020 at 9am Eastern Time.
On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.
To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
US Dial-in Number: 1 888 668 9141
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609
CANADA Dial-in Number: 1 866 485 2399
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972 3 918 0609
at:
9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
56,782
53,964
Investments in marketable securities
374
358
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
37,766
45,090
Other current assets
36,863
49,201
Inventories
25,175
25,537
156,960
174,150
Non- Current investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
839
1,666
Investments in other companies
4,740
3,260
Other non-current assets
2,840
3,365
Deferred income taxes
9,927
10,385
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
11,811
11,476
30,157
30,152
Property and equipment, net
38,595
48,866
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
11,190
12,626
Intangible assets, net
20,225
23,355
Goodwill
39,568
50,086
Total assets
296,695
339,235
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
20,176
18,110
Accounts payable
16,991
22,656
Deferred revenues
24,023
29,146
Other current liabilities
31,044
31,153
92,234
101,065
Non- Current liabilities
Long term loan
40,630
49,803
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
17,859
17,000
Deferred income taxes
2,682
2,867
Deferred revenues
9,769
9,763
Others non-current liabilities
216
241
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
7,932
10,839
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
10,900
11,743
89,988
102,256
Stockholders' equity
108,027
129,330
Non-controlling interests
6,446
6,584
Total equity
114,473
135,914
Total liabilities and equity
296,695
339,235
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
US dollars
US dollars
Six month period
Three month period
(in thousands except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Telematics services
92,707
104,825
43,731
51,666
Telematics products
28,978
40,021
9,580
19,576
121,685
144,846
53,311
71,242
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
40,501
45,094
18,159
22,517
Telematics products
22,558
31,604
7,495
15,214
63,059
76,698
25,654
37,731
Gross profit
58,626
68,148
27,657
33,511
Research and development expenses
7,305
7,128
3,419
3,377
Selling and marketing expenses
5,899
6,303
2,840
3,373
General and administrative expenses
25,999
27,597
12,076
13,151
Impairment of goodwill
10,508
-
10,508
-
Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses, net
3,700
5
3,673
1
Operating income (loss)
5,215
27,115
(4,859)
13,609
Other income (expense), net
3
(48)
13
25
Financing income (expense), net
863
(1,854)
1,517
(839)
Income (loss) before income tax
6,081
25,213
(3,329)
12,795
Income tax expenses
(4,817)
(7,189)
(2,891)
(3,692)
Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net
(887)
(1,971)
16
(1,103)
Net income (loss) for the period
377
16,053
(6,204)
8,000
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(343)
(302)
(129)
(306)
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
34
15,751
(6,333)
7,694
Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share attributable
0.01
0.74
(0.30)
0.37
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
20,813
21,146
20,813
21,041
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
US dollars
Six month period
Three month period
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss) for the period
377
16,053
(6,204)
8,000
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from
Depreciation and amortization
9,826
11,579
4,603
5,464
Interest and exchange rate differences on loans
(542)
31
56
44
Losses (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities
(16)
2
(106)
(26)
Gain in respect of investments in other companies
(1,524)
-
(1,524)
-
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
895
1,179
61
905
Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net
887
1,971
(16)
1,103
Deferred income taxes
(369)
(17)
(1,167)
(101)
Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net
87
14
27
8
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
3,487
4,558
7,978
(371)
Decrease in other current assets
2,949
2,314
3,477
2,615
Decrease in inventories
229
2,005
607
713
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(2,245)
(347)
(2,435)
1,249
Decrease in deferred revenues
(3,710)
(6,143)
(2,307)
(3,595)
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
6,178
(2,678)
2,798
100
Impairment of goodwill
10,508
-
10,508
-
Impairment of other intangible assets
3,661
-
3,661
-
Increase (decrease) in obligation for purchase non-controlling
(698)
702
(749)
208
Net cash provided by operating activities
29,980
31,223
19,268
16,316
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement,
(363)
(956)
(255)
(881)
Capital expenditures
(5,579)
(10,375)
(2,128)
(3,445)
Investments in (return from) affiliated and other companies
(492)
(184)
4
(171)
Sale of marketable securities, net
-
1,454
-
1,070
Investments in long term deposit
(35)
(152)
(13)
(74)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
196
35
30
8
Net cash used in investment activities
(6,273)
(10,178)
(2,362)
(3,493)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
2,660
(611)
-
1,207
Repayment of long term loan
(8,802)
-
(4,517)
-
Purchase of shares from minority shareholders
(750)
-
(750)
-
Dividend paid
(9,967)
(9,748)
(4,917)
(4,839)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
-
(809)
-
(271)
Net cash used in financing activities
(16,859)
(11,168)
(10,184)
(3,903)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,030)
1,116
202
422
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
2,818
10,993
6,924
9,342
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
53,964
51,398
49,858
53,049
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
56,782
62,391
56,782
62,391
Company Contact
Udi Mizrahi
udi_m@ituran.com
Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran
(Israel) +972 3 557 1348
International Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
ituran@gkir.com
GK Investor & Public Relations
(US) +1 646 201 9246
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ituran-location-and-control-ltd-presents-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-2020-301117729.html
SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd
