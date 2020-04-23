+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 14:39:00

itSpray, Spray Supplements, Offers a Unique Alternative to Traditional Supplements, Delivered Right to Your Doorstep

LARGO, Fla., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itSpray offers a growing line of spray supplements that use a unique sublingual delivery system – making them more effective than traditional pills, powders, and gummies.

Nitroglycerin, used to treat angina (chest pain) is carried by most with coronary artery disease. Why? Because placed under the tongue, it works immediately. itSpray parlayed this logic with their sublingual spray supplements. 

  • Spray delivery is absorbed into the bloodstream with in 30 seconds.
  • Traditional vitamins travel through the digestive system, taking 45-60 minutes to take effect.
  • 46% of the population is unable to swallow pills.
  • A sublingual approach allows the body to absorb 85-95% of provided nutrients.
  • Traditional supplements average 20% absorption, due to the use of fillers and binders.

itSpray is non-gmo, gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan. Currently they offer: 

BOOSTit supports immune health.
CHARGEit provides natural sustained energy.
DREAMit delivers anti-anxiety and sleep support.

"We recently sent a care package to a traveling nurse and her team serving on the front line, we got a message that confirms we are growing a brand that consumers need and love," said Kimberly Stiele, Founder of itSpray.

"First, I am a 2.5 year post bariatric surgery patient, the ease and convenience of these vitamins is a no brainer. I wish I'd had these all along! As a nurse working 12-hour night shifts, BOOSTit gives me the vitamins I need to help my immune system. CHARGEit gives me the extra energy I need to make it through those long shifts, without having to load up on coffee, tea or soda, and DREAMit helps me sleep without feeling hung over when I wake up. This line is perfect, a few sprays and done - without having to swallow a bunch of pills. AND, they taste good. What could be better?"  Laura, Registered Travel Nurse

To learn more about itSpray, and their parent company BeneSprays visit www.itspray.com. 

About itSpray

Founded in 2018 by Kimberly Stiele, a mother of two and a tenured CPG executive, our company's mission is to provide cutting edge alternatives for better health that outperform traditional pills, powders, and gummies.

We offer oral spray vitamins that support your immunity, charge your energy, and help you sleep.

Contact: Jody Walstrom
952.250.0665
238494@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itspray-spray-supplements-offers-a-unique-alternative-to-traditional-supplements-delivered-right-to-your-doorstep-301045582.html

SOURCE itSpray Vitamins

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 51.58
1.50 %
LafargeHolcim 36.36
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 187.05
0.67 %
CieFinRichemont 52.78
0.23 %
UBS Group 9.00
0.22 %
CS Group 7.57
-1.69 %
Zurich Insur Gr 288.00
-1.71 %
Givaudan 3’259.00
-1.84 %
Lonza Grp 414.50
-1.92 %
Sika 158.05
-3.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:13
SMI dank Schwergewichten wieder obenauf
06:47
Weekly Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Mit Substanz durch die Krise / Nahrungsmittelsektor – Von zentraler Bedeutung
21.04.20
Q2 2020 Ag Update
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie gibt nach
CS-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
Börsenexperte sieht Unterschied zwischen Corona-Abschwung und der Grossen Rezession
SMI im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Idorsia-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Idorsia im ersten Quartal durch Corona-Pandemie bei Studien gebremst
Warum Novogratz jetzt Aktien leerverkauft und weiter den Bitcoin unterstützt
Wirecard-Aktie springt an: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
Sunrise und Co.: Telekombranche übt harte Kritik am 5G-Entscheid des Bundesrates
Daimler-Aktie trotzdem im Plus: Daimler-Gewinn bricht um 80 Prozent ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex dämmt seine Abschläge etwas ein. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB