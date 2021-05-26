SMI 11’349 0.4%  SPI 14’620 0.4%  Dow 34’386 0.2%  DAX 15’451 -0.1%  Euro 1.0951 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’032 -0.1%  Gold 1’902 0.2%  Bitcoin 34’452 0.5%  Dollar 0.8975 0.2%  Öl 68.6 0.0% 
26.05.2021 19:00:00

It's Travel Time! Keep memories close with UniKeep's Two-In-One Mini Vacation Planner + Scrapbook

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  It's finally summer travel time and UniKeep wants to help you plan, organize and keep those memories close with the two-in-one Vacation Planner/Travel Journal mini binder kit.

The two-in-one UniKeep Travel Journal/Mini Binder Kit

"This binder is pretty special because it's a combined travel planner, journal and a scrapbook, all in one. It helps you get ready and organized before you leave and provides space to jot down travel memories once you've arrived. Slip a few photos and mementos inside the mini page protectors and you've got a quick and easy scrapbook once you're back home", said Michele Cole, UniKeep President.

UniKeep's mini travel binder contains travel journal essentials such as exclusive themed content pages for jotting notes, archival-quality page protectors for photos and mementos, and an enclosed case that snaps closed to protect inside contents from damage and loss. The compact mini-binder size means you can pop it in a bag and go.

Priced at $16.99, UniKeep's travel journal includes 14 printed content pages for each of 3 trips:

  • Choice of two bright, colorful designed case binders
  • Packing lists
  • Logs for where to eat/where to stay
  • Pages for destination research and ideas
  • Daily plans/activities on your vacation
  • Logs for trip details – hotels/locations/flight numbers and specifics; car rental specifics
  • 15 page protectors to store and organize your tickets, maps, notes, photos, mementos

UniKeep case style binder kits are made in the USA and are made of 100% recyclable and reusable polypropylene. Proudly made in Ohio, the binders can be purchased online at www.unikeep.com or on Amazon. All orders are shipped for free.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-travel-time-keep-memories-close-with-unikeeps-two-in-one-mini-vacation-planner--scrapbook-301300120.html

SOURCE UniKeep

