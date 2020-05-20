It's time to talk: Relationships Australia NSW launches free telephone hotline

SYDNEY, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relationships Australia NSW has launched Time 2 Talk, a brand-new telephone hotline that provides support and advice to help Australians navigate the complexities of day-to-day living amid COVID-19.

The free and inclusive service is operated by a team of qualified relationship counsellors and social workers to assist members of the New South Wales community who have been impacted by the restrictions imposed by the state and federal Governments.

Time 2 Talk is open to individuals, couples, families and colleagues that are seeking support on a variety of topics including the management of social distancing, maintenance of healthy relationships with loved ones and how to juggle working from home whilst home-schooling and raising a family.

Elisabeth Shaw, CEO, Relationships Australia NSW, identifies that anxiety is the human body's response to the feeling of loss of control, uncertainty and lack of definition of a situation.

"As we slowly start to transition to a 'new' normality as restrictions begin to ease, it is more important than ever to have access to the resources we need to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In response, we have launched Time 2 Talk, a new telephone service that provides free professional support to those in the community that are facing relationship, family and social challenges, including loneliness, lack of physical connection with loved ones, and mental health issues. By offering solution-driven advice, we hope that Time 2 Talk will help New South Wales residents build a renewed sense of structure and reclaim control over their lives during these challenging and uncertain times," adds Elisabeth Shaw.

Relationships Australia NSW is an independent, not for profit organisation, that has been dedicated to enhancing relationships within families, workplaces and communities in order to foster personal and social well-being for more than 70 years.

The service operates between Monday - Friday 9am -5pm and Saturday 9am -4pm. Members of the New South Wales community can call 1300 022 966.

For more information about Relationships Australia NSW and Time 2 Talk, please visit: https://www.relationshipsnsw.org.au/support-services/time-2-talk/

