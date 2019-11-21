|
"It's judgment time" according to The Economist's The World in 2020
LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World in 2020, the annual publication from The Economist, predicts that 2020 will be a testing year ahead, citing decisions to be made in the US election and Brexit, concerns over a faltering world economy and worries about nuclear proliferation. But there will be many events to celebrate such as large global sports events in Japan and Australia and exploration on Mars.
Twelve themes emerged out of this year's publication:
"The start of a new decade prompts bigger-than-usual thoughts about the future" and the year ahead "will not be short of drama," says Daniel Franklin, Editor of The World in 2020, who after 17 years is stepping down to focus on his role as Diplomatic Editor. From next year Tom Standage will take over from Franklin, working on the annual issue alongside his current role as Deputy Editor of The Economist.
The World in 2020 is specific, numerate and opinionated: full of predictions, and an exciting read. The Economist's writers are joined by leaders from business, politics, science and the arts who also add their ideas for 2020: Robert F. Smith, investor and philanthropist; Juan Guaidó, interim president of Venezuela; David Malpass, president of the World Bank; Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei; Jim O'Neill, chair, Chatham House; Demis Hassabis, CEO, Google DeepMind; Guido Barilla, chairman of Barilla Group; Jane Sun, CEO of Ctrip; Adena Friedman, president and CEO, Nasdaq; Joanne Chory, professor of plant biology, Salk Institute; N'Goné Fall, curator, "Afrique 2020"; Iván Fischer, conductor.
It is this mix of contributors that makes The World in 2020 uniquely authoritative in its predictions of trends and events—and that has won the publication a loyal and growing readership around the world.
About The Economist
With a growing global audience and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs publications in the world. In addition to the weekly print and digital editions and website, The Economist publishes Espresso, a daily news app, Global Business Review, a bilingual English-Chinese product and Economist VR, a virtual-reality app. Economist Radio produces several podcasts a week and Economist Films produces short- and long-form video. The Economist maintains robust social communities on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium and other social networks. A recipient of many editorial and marketing awards, The Economist was named the most trusted news source by the 2017 Trusting News Project Report.
