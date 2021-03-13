IT'S GENIUS: Inventor Develops New and Revolutionary "Retractable" Air Purification Ceiling Fan That Kills Airborne Bacteria and Viruses and Can Be Conveniently LOWERED By Wireless Remote from th...

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael E. Brown is the Inventor and founder of newly formed; Genius Inventions Corporation. Brown has successfully completed his first working prototype of a "Retractable" Air Purification Ceiling Fan! Brown, who's professional background spans many industries says it the world's first Retractable Ceiling Fan that increases indoor air quality by powerful Ultra-violet-C lights concealed within the fan's housing. With Double-Action cleaning, the Air Purification Ceiling Fan features a secondary vacuum fan that captures air and forces it into a Germicidal Disinfecting Chamber where Germ-killing Ultra-Violet-C Lights sanitize the air by up to 99.99%. Then, the air is cleaned a second time by a high quality Hepa Filter and recirculated back into the room or space. When it's time to change the filter, or replace a light bulb, you simply press a wireless remote control and the Air Purification Ceiling Fan automatically LOWERS from the ceiling to a height approximately four (4) feet from the floor. This makes cleaning and maintenance safe and easy while removing the need for a ladder just to reach the fan!

Brown says ceiling fans are typically mounted high above our heads requiring a stool or ladder to reach the blades for cleaning or maintenance. And because it's a painstaking task, especially when a home or business has more than one ceiling fan, this makes for a time-consuming and undesirable chore and oftentimes the homeowner simply puts off the task until another day and this allows unhealthy airborne dust to collect and build-up. Now, there's a convenient and alternative solution especially for those with a fear of heights since some ceiling fans are mounted as high as twenty (20) feet above the floor. Brown surmised that it's better to bring a ceiling fan down within easy reach, than to climb up a ladder and risk serious injury or even death from falling. The Retractable Air PurificationCeiling Fan effectively removes the potential hazards associated with falling from a ladder when one desires to clean the fan blades or change a light bulb. Now, anyone can effortlessly lower the entire ceiling fan from its ceiling mounted position, making it easy and convenient to reach the fan blades for periodic cleaning of unsightly and unhealthy airborne particulate matter. Cleaning or servicing a ceiling fan has never been easier!

Brown says we live in a new era, and the need for new products that promote better air quality for our homes and businesses is essential to maintaining good health. For this reason, the company is bracing for heavy demand of the Retractable ceiling fans when it makes its official debut and Pre-sale product launch at the Tampa Home and Garden Show on March 13th and 14th. Brown says the expected product demand will mean job creation and all manufacturing will be in the United States. As a new start-up company, Brown said that for a limited quantity, Genius Inventions Corporation will offer a 30% discount to everyone who makes a Pre-sale Order which is accessible only via the company's Website at: www.Retractablefans.com. Brown says he'll be happy to demonstrate the Retractable Air Purification Ceiling Fan to those who visit Booth 118 and 120 at the Tampa Home and Garden Show this coming weekend and he encourages those interested in owning a Retractable Air Purification Ceiling Fan to visit the Website for more information and beat the rush while Pre-sale savings last.

