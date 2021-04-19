It's Dog Parent Appreciation Day, Here Are 5 Vet-Recommended Ways to Strengthen Your Bond With Your Dog

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many people, canine companions are as much a part of the family as anyone else, and humans depend on them for companionship, loyalty, and love. Today, April 19, is the inaugural Dog Parent Appreciation Day, a day to celebrate that inseparable bond between humans and their loving, canine counterparts.

Dog Parent Appreciation Day has been founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, DVM, a notable integrative veterinarian, founder of Dr. Marty Pets™, and author of the new book, The Spirit of Animal Healing: An Integrative Medicine Guide to a Higher State of Well-Being.

"I'm so excited to announce this new holiday that celebrates the loving, devoted dog parents that help give our four-legged family members a happy, healthy life," said Dr. Marty Goldstein.

In this spirit of Dog Parent Appreciation Day, Dr. Marty has shared some tips and tricks on how to improve the connection between pet and pet parent.

5 Ways to Strengthen Your Bond With Your Dog

Teach them a new trick. Your dog thrives off having a purpose and accomplishing tasks, especially when you praise them with tons of love and treats when they get it right.



Explore the great outdoors together. Asking your dog to trust you as their dog parent and pack leader in new settings will help reinforce the bond you share.



Feed your dog at specific times each day. The most important person in your dog's life is the person that gives them food! Feed them at specific times so they know they can rely on you. And, the best way to honor your dog is to feed them food that supports their health and happiness, not just food that keeps them full until the next mealtime.



"That's why I created Nature's Blend — my premium freeze-dried raw dog food," added Dr. Marty. "It's made with turkey, beef, salmon, duck and nutrient-rich organ meats, so it will taste incredible to them, too."



Remember to play. Across all animal species, parents who play with their children have the closest relationships. Play and have fun together for at least 15 minutes to strengthen your connection with your dog.



Simply cuddle. Not that you needed an excuse, but cuddling can release the biochemical oxytocin for both you and your dog. This helps you both feel calmer, happier, and more connected.

For more information about Dog Parent Appreciation Day, or to request an interview with Dr. Marty, contact Kerry Sutherland at K. Sutherland PR, kerry@ksutherlandpr.com or (775) 360-6101. Learn more about Dr. Marty™ at www.drmartypets.com or his new book, The Spirit of Animal Healing, here .

About Dr. Marty Pets™:

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets™ was created to boost pet health through premium quality animal nutrition. Each carefully developed product is full of all-natural and nourishing ingredients allowing pet owners to feel confident that they are providing their furry friend with the utmost nutritious care. Dr. Marty™ superior pet products are made in the USA.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein:

Dr. Marty Goldstein is a notable integrative veterinarian, author and founder of Dr. Marty Pets™. As a leader in the field of veterinary medicine for more than 40 years, Dr. Marty combines elements of traditional medicine with nutrition, immune support and alternative treatments that have yielded miraculous results for countless numbers of pets from around the world. He is the author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and featured veterinarian of critically acclaimed "The Dog Doc" documentary.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-dog-parent-appreciation-day-here-are-5-vet-recommended-ways-to-strengthen-your-bond-with-your-dog-301270871.html

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets