GENTING HIGHLANDS, Malaysia, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Genting is throwing the greatest festive season party. From 28th November 2019 to 1stJanuary 2020, 'It's All Happening at Genting Winter Wonderland' where the resort comes alive with bright lights and warm glows, showering guests in the splendour of Christmas, decorations and exciting events.

The merriment can be relished under the stars and cool breezy weather or indoors. For a comprehensive experience of the Genting Winter Wonderland, just follow the GohTong Walk trail which is located at 11 different locations at SkyAtrium at the SkyAvenue, Hill Top Grocer, Arena of Stars, Metro Park, Metro City, Park Avenue Lounge, Zouk Atrium, Pavilion, GohTong Jaya Baru, SkySymphony and Medan Selera. Maps and program schedules are available.

SkyAtrium, SkyAvenue

'A Nutcracker Wonderland' with a majestic golden organ and a choir of heavenly angels will awe audience at the SkyAtrium. Here a grand seat awaits Santa Claus. Come take pictures with Santa and sing along to Christmas carols performed by Broadway Academy at the following times:

Choir: 2pm, 4:30pm, 5:40pm

Santa & Elf & Choir: 5:40pm

String & Brass: 12:30pm, 3pm

Hill Top Walk Christmas Wonderland Bazaar

The Hill Top Walk has been transformed into a Christmas Winter Wonderland Bazaar inspired by Charles Dicken's White Christmas. Purchase Christmas goodies here.



Time: 10:00am-10:00pm

SkySymphony, Time Square stage

The SkySymphony stage features a rotating carousel, filled with golden presents and cheerful Nutcracker figurines. Snowball Express by Genting Studios will take viewers on an enchanted ride to North Pole with Genting's Highland Heroes featuring music from The Nutcracker on the screens here. 1001 winch balls will synchronize with the story, transforming into different shapes to awe its audience. A grand sparkling 3-storey tall Christmas Tree will rise towards the ending of the show followed by pop-up dance shows.

Time:10:00AM, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm, 10:00pm and 12:00am

SkyAvenue Parade

The parade that commences from SkySymphony is dubbed The Snowball Express Parade features 6 Genting's Highland Heroes characters and 6 Christmas costumed dancers. This parade starts at Sky Symphony.

Time: 3:10pm

Date: Until 29th December

Allie's Courtyard, Ground Floor, SkyAvenue

Allie's Courtyard promises a fun playground where wide range of games are available – including making crazy poses at the Be A Pin Up booth, strapping into a harness to collect plushies in the Tabby Giant Claw Machine, catch falling sticks in Be Fast & Be Sharp Like Callie and avoiding shocks in the Geno Shake Shake No More challenge. Allie's Courtyard Christmas Carnival Games will be open to all guests who have purchased Theme Park Save Combo Tickets or have dined at Ed's Diner or Medan Selera. Genting's Highland Heroes will also be here to meet and greet daily.

Time: 10:00am-10:00pm daily

Metro Park

Taking place at the outdoor Metro Park twice in the evenings are the 7:30pm for Christmas Light Up show and 10pm for Christmas Show. Not to be missed a 30-minute spectacular Christmas performance kicks off immediately with Brian Zimmerman as Santa Claus, Elf, Reindeer, ice-skaters, The Broadway Choir Group, The Voice of Independent Brass Ensemble & Strings and the Christmas Quartet from New York.

A three-storey crystalline Christmas tree stands tall next to the Gazebo Garden. There is a beer garden and kiosks selling Christmas festive treats. For more picture opportunities, a gift-wrapped London double-decker bus is parked next to the European Christmas Market.

Skating at Metro Park

Guests can also don skates and emulate the Russian ice-skating champions when the rink is open to the public twice a day at 5:30pm and 8:30 pm. Weekday admission rate is RM30 and weekend is RM35. Price is inclusive of socks and gloves whilst public holiday eve, and public holidays it is priced at RM50.

Movies & Water Show

Popular Christmas movies such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas and A Christmas Carol, to name a couple will be played throughout the month along with special water shows that include Power of Love and I Believe. Live Premier League matches will play on the big screens every Friday and Saturday.

Food Galore at Gazebo Garden

Mingle and munch on delicious treats from 10 food trucks. There is Il Lago, hot fish and chips from Harry Ramsden, Christmas Festive Garden and kiosks selling festive treats. A gift-wrapped London double-decker bus is also here.

Countdown to the New Year - Fireworks Display - new



Spectacular fireworks display will commence midnight of 31 December. Catch it at Metro Park, Star Lake or at the Highline.

Metro Park opening hours

12pm-11pm: Monday to Thursday

12pm-12am: Fri-Sun

24/12: 12pm-12am

31/12: 12pm-1am

Train to Busan Horror House

Fans of this award-winning movie can now get a frightful experience at the Train to Busan Horror House. There is also the adrenalin 360 VR game that will see one battling with the enemies. And of course, a retail street that features delicious Korean noodles, kimchi, and drinks.

Horror House & 360 VR Game : 12:00pm-10:00pm

Retail Street: 10am-10pm

Genting Year End Sale 2019

Genting Year End Sale 2019 is set to take place at both SkyAvenue mall and Genting Highlands Premium Outlet this December. There are flash deals as high as 70% off for the Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park.

Time:10:00am-10:00pm

Date: 12th exclusive for members/13th -15th December open for public

Skytropolis Indoor Theme

Enjoy 16 rides in Skytropolis. Partake the unlimited passes at RM60 for 1 Day or 2 Day Unlimited Ride Pass at RM78. There are combo packages with other activities such as Snow World, Big Top, Senikome Peng Heng (arts and culture) and The Void. Asia's first hyper reality experience, The Void is now showing Avengers: Damage Control (limited time only), Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, Ralph Breaks VR and Nicodemus. Soon to be open this December is the SkyVR where more adrenalin VR experiences can take place.

Time: 10:00am-10:00pm

