24.07.2020 04:00:00

itopia Announces Expansion in India with Country Manager, Harshal Pendse, Former Partnership Manager at Google Cloud

MUMBAI, India, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itopia, leading cloud-native automation and orchestration solution for Google Cloud Platform, announces its expansion to India and the broader APAC region by hiring Harshal Pendse as Vice President and Country Manager of India. Pendse will manage itopia's business operations in the enterprise, mid-market, and SMB segments, overseeing professional services, technical pre-sales, and post-sales functions across the APAC region.

This announcement comes on the heels of significant demand in India for itopia's Desktop as a Service solution in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Google Cloud's increased strategic focus in India. "As we find remote working environments becoming the new normal, I look forward to leveraging my experience to help customers adopt itopia's technology and enable them to rapidly digitally transform their organization," said Pendse.

Known as a digital transformation catalyst, Harshal Pendse was responsible for creating Google Cloud India's sales consulting practice, as well as expanding its channel and partner program. Beyond his experience as a founding member of Google Cloud India, Pendse also has experience in leading roles at Oracle Middleware and ICICI Group.

itopia is not the only one with their sights set on expansion in India, as itopia's key partner Google Cloud is growing its presence within the country as well. "India offers a great opportunity where Google Cloud Platform (GCP), with its latest agile, secure and scalable offerings, can help enterprises, SMBs and the growing startup ecosystem amid the government's call for digital transformation," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud.

itopia is also expanding its partnership program within the region. "itopia is seeing a lot of promise from partners like NetMagic and Searce," said James Riley, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at itopia. "We're thrilled to have Harshal working with our partners in India to better serve our customers."

As itopia increases its presence in India, they remain dedicated to helping businesses in the APAC region to simplify their IT management and speed up workload migration to Google Cloud. With the onboarding of Harshal Pendse, it is clear that itopia sees India as a highly strategic market to further build upon its business.

About itopia

Because enterprises need better ways to keep ahead of market transformations, itopia automates and orchestrates infrastructure on Google Cloud, enabling enterprises to shed IT burdens and focus on what they do best. itopia's core offerings include accelerating VDI migration to Desktop as a Service (DaaS), eliminating costly infrastructure overhead including Citrix and VMware, and providing a unified management console for securely delivering Windows desktops & apps to distributed workforces. Learn more at www.itopia.com

Contact: Alex Shapero, (949) 910-1628, ashapero@itopia.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itopia-announces-expansion-in-india-with-country-manager-harshal-pendse-former-partnership-manager-at-google-cloud-301099195.html

SOURCE itopia

