+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
01.10.2020 21:20:00

Itiviti's sell-side OMS recognized for Best Equity Trading System of the Year at FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Itiviti's sell-side OMS has won Best Equity Trading System of the Year at the FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts from across the market.

Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor, Global Investor, commented: "Itiviti has demonstrated its market leadership by continuing to diversify its services and enhancing its trading technology in Asia. The Equity Trading System of the Year award is hotly contested and shows Itiviti's strong commitment to innovation in the OMS space. We congratulate them on their prestigious win."

Designed for automation and built on a modular architecture, Itiviti's sell-side OMS provides the flexibility, performance, and reach required to take advantage of new trading opportunities. The trading platform supports multi-asset, high volume trading throughout the order lifecycle while meeting the ever-changing regulatory requirements. 

Ofir Gefen, Head of APAC, Itiviti, commented: "We are delighted and honored to win Best Equity Trading System of the Year by the FOW. This is further validation of the excellent work and innovation done on our sell-side OMS to benefit our clients and partners. I'm very thankful to the FOW and our customers for this recognition."

Itiviti's platform enables access to its extensive global community of buy sides and sell-sides via the NYFIX network, coupled together with a best-in-class OMS, to ensure efficient client onboarding, fast and reliable execution, risk management, and low-latency routing to any execution venue or trading counterparty, while its post-trade stack allows STP, custom reporting to clients, and regulatory compliance.

For further information, please contact:

Ofir Gefen, Head of APAC, Itiviti, Tel: +852 2167 1950, Email: ofir.gefen@itiviti.com

Agnes Wong, Head of Marketing & Communications, APAC, Itiviti, Tel: +852 2167 1986, Email: agnes.wong@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-s-sell-side-oms-recognized-for-best-equity-trading-system-of-the-year-at-fow-asia-capital-ma,c3194311

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13830/3194311/1306427.pdf

Release

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 4’036.00
1.66 %
Sika 229.70
1.50 %
Lonza Grp 576.60
1.41 %
The Swatch Grp 217.80
1.35 %
Alcon 52.88
1.11 %
LafargeHolcim 41.94
-0.12 %
UBS Group 10.27
-0.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.30
-0.34 %
Geberit 543.80
-0.37 %
CS Group 9.16
-0.91 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19:30
Is Oil-Indexation Still Relevant for Pricing Natural Gas?
11:48
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
09:45
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:08
SMI setzt Negativtrend fort
08:17
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Bevorzugte Anlageklasse / Versorger – Ein Sektor unter Strom
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:12
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
Bayer-Aktie sackt ab: Bayer will zusätzlich sparen - Milliardenabschreibung im Agrarbereich erwartet
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Direktplatzierung an der NYSE geglückt: Palantir-Aktie vollzieht den Start an der Börse
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis legt neue Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Gentherapie Zolgensma vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Die US-Börsen legen am Donnerstag zu. Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich, der deutsche Markt bewegte sich derweil leichter. Von den Börsen in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag kaum Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB