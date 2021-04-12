 Itiviti's OEMS named Best Sell-Side Front Office Platform at WatersTechnology Awards 2021 | 12.04.21 | finanzen.ch
12.04.2021 11:41:00

Itiviti's OEMS named Best Sell-Side Front Office Platform at WatersTechnology Awards 2021

LONDON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Itiviti's order and execution management system (OEMS) was named Best Sell-Side Front Office Platform at the WatersTechnology's Sell-Side Technology Awards 2021. 

Judged by a panel of industry experts from across the market, the highly valued Sell-Side Technology Awards are designed to acknowledge excellence in trading technology. "Itiviti's approach to trading technology innovation made it stand out from the competition this year-it really has taken things to the next level in 2021," said Victor Anderson, Global Content Director of WatersTechnology. "Itiviti's cross-asset OEMS functionality, increased market share and its continued investment in its solutions and people made it the clear winner in this highly competitive category."

Itiviti's modular OEMS supports multi-asset class, global trading across both principal and agency trading operations. The recent integration of its cross-asset smart order router and agency platforms enables Itiviti users to leverage a full OEMS workflow, while using the SOR to optimize trading in its ever-changing liquidity platform. The integrated and enhanced OEMS also offers superior position and risk management and cross-asset middle office functionality.

Itiviti constantly delivers innovative solutions and key technology initiatives, including cloud transformation of its entire electronic trading platform, which will provide an efficient and secure option for clients to extend their businesses across the globe. And with Imandra's newest AI technology integrated into Itiviti's FIX certification and onboarding solution, Itiviti clients immediately benefit from enhanced automated processes and significantly improved time-to-market.

Linda Middleditch, Head of Product Strategy and Engineering of Itiviti, commented: "Thank you to the Sell-Side Technology Awards judging panel for this prestigious award. As a firm, we are unique in terms of our forward-looking approach to investment within the Itiviti Platform. During the recent challenging times, while others have cut back in this area, Itiviti has remained true to its path and continued to invest in innovative solutions that fundamentally improve the way our clients trade. This award is a testament to all our hard working talented Itiviti colleagues that continue to strive to deliver innovation daily to make sure we remain a positive disruptor within the capital markets.

Added Middleditch: "Whether it is integrating AI into our technology to accelerate automation, creating seamless cross-product, cross-asset workflows to improve client experience or implementing a cloud transformation to provide greater flexibility for client deployment solutions, Itiviti remains the market leader for clients seeking workflow efficiencies and cost-effective solutions.

Mireille Adebiyi, Chief Marketing Officer, Itiviti Group, Email: mireille.adebiyi@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

﻿

