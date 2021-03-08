SMI 10’708 1.0%  SPI 13’428 0.9%  Dow 31’496 1.9%  DAX 14’027 0.8%  Euro 1.1092 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’691 0.6%  Gold 1’691 -0.6%  Bitcoin 46’270 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9345 0.4%  Öl 69.8 0.1% 

08.03.2021 10:17:00

Itiviti's Linda Middleditch wins Gender Equality / Diversity Award from WatersTechnology

LONDON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Linda Middleditch, Chief of Product Strategy and Engineering at Itiviti, has won the Gender Equality/Diversity Professional of the Year Award (vendor) in the Women in Technology & Data Awards 2021. Organized by WatersTechnology, this award recognizes a person who has made a significant effort to improve equality and diversity in their organization.

Linda has been a proponent of cognitive diversity through her wide range of career experiences. With more than 20 years' experience within the financial services industry, Linda held senior leadership positions at UBS, Citi, Morgan Stanley, and Bloomberg in trading, operations, technology and product management roles. She has successfully driven innovation and change in both fintech and banking organizations.

Upon joining Itiviti in June 2019, Linda has helped shape the hiring and employee evaluation processes to ensure they both embraced the importance of diversity and gender equality and created a more inclusive workplace in Itiviti. Linda also redefined Itiviti's goal setting and evaluation processes to ensure attributes such as creative problem solving and innovative solutionisation were rewarded.

"Cognitive diversity strengthens our ability to deliver pioneering solutions that address the challenges our clients face today," says Linda Middleditch, Chief of Product Strategy and Engineering at Itiviti. "I see cognitive diversity - as well as other forms of diversity - as an important quality that enables us to create and innovate, which ultimately benefits our clients. For example, another way in which we nurture cognitive diversity is through our partnership program with best-of-breed FinTech experts to deliver solutions for the essential and emerging use cases our clients have." 

Linda is also a passionate advocate for women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and has also participated in return-to-work schemes that help women who are returning from a career break make full use of their valuable experiences and unique skill sets.

"This is the second award that Linda has recently won that has acknowledged the importance of diversity," says Rob Mackay, Chief Executive Officer at Itiviti. "Diversity is enriching the way we build software, our engagement with our clients, and the relationships we have with our partners. We congratulate Linda on this new award win."   

In November 2020, Linda won the Markets Choice Awards - European Women in Finance Awards in the category for Excellence in FinTech..

For further information, please contact:Mireille Adebiyi, Chief Marketing Officer, Itiviti Group, Email: mireille.adebiyi@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com .

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-s-linda-middleditch-wins-gender-equality---diversity-award-from-waterstechnology,c3301000

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13830/3301000/1382948.pdf

Release

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itivitis-linda-middleditch-wins-gender-equality--diversity-award-from-waterstechnology-301242192.html

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:43 Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Callable Single BRCs
08:09 SMI mit Nachholpotenzial
06:53 Daily Markets: SMI – Käufer unter Zugzwang / Tesla – Im Abwärtsstrudel
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
05.03.21 Sind ESG Investitionen die Zauberformel? | BX Swiss TV
04.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
mehr

https://youtu.be/TnvL1q0cGIk

An dem Thema ESG kommt man im Moment im Finanzbereich nicht vorbei. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Dr. Andreas Zingg, Geschäftsleiter bei Vanguard Schweiz & Lichtenstein. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er die Komplexität des ESG Ansatzes, welche Arten von Screening angewendet werden können und warum Ratings durchaus als subjektiv erachtet werden können.

Sind ESG Investitionen die Zauberformel? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis-VRP sieht Wandel der Firmenkultur seit Vasella-Abgang
US-Ökonom: Aus diesen fünf Phasen bildet sich eine Spekulationsblase
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI im Plus -- DAX stärker -- Stimmung an Asiens Börsen getrübt
Deshalb investiert Uber nicht in Bitcoins - aber trotzdem offen für BTC
Ray Dalio investiert in diese drei Aktien - auch DAX-Wert darunter
Diese 20 Dividenden-Aktien könnten noch auf Warren Buffetts Einkaufsliste stehen
Tornos mit tiefroten Zahlen nach Umsatzeinbruch
Swiss Steel-Aktie knickt ein: Interne Untersuchung zu Bilanzierungspraktiken bei Ascometal
Warren Buffett verkauft seine Barrick Gold-Aktien - das könnten die Gründe sein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit