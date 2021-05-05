Itiviti partners with True Market to provide buy-side firms with fixed income trading connectivity via the NYFIX network

LONDON and DETROIT, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced a partnership with True Market, a portfolio trading fixed income EMS. This partnership ensures that buy-side institutions utilizing Itiviti's NYFIX network can aggregate, surveille and trade fixed income on a single screen best execution solution.

True Market is one of over 50 buy-side service providers to select NYFIX as their main connectivity partner through Itiviti's Partnership program. As part of the partnership, True Market will also leverage Itiviti's post-trade solution, NYFIX Matching and Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Itiviti and launch our new Single Screen Aggregator and fixed income EMS solution," said Charles Almond, True Market's CEO. "Now, buy-side clients using NYFIX will be able to address many of the workflow optimization, data and liquidity aggregation challenges they face as the fixed income markets become more digitized."

Bobby Rahman, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Itiviti, commented: "We are delighted to partner with True Market in order to respond to the demand for new innovative tools to navigate the fast changing fixed income market. The combination of True Market's modern fixed income EMS platform with Itiviti's NYFIX order routing network will provide clients with a consolidated and scalable platform to increase efficiency and liquidity management."

Itiviti's NYFIX connects more than 1,100 buy-side and 600 sell-side participants and routes a volume of 28 million+ messages per day. NYFIX is the first Order Routing Network to offer both Hub & Spoke and Point-to-Point connection services, allowing its members to optimize trading efficiency across all asset classes and phases of the trade lifecycle.

About True Market

True Market is an electronic fixed income technology and trading specialist comprised of innovators with decades of industry experience and proven success. True Market unties all the asset managers portfolio trading needs, normalized pre-trade data and liquidity aggregated into a single screen best execution solution. The intelligent model-driven portfolio creation and surveillance combined with smart order routing yields a best-fit bond execution.

True Market is privately held by the founders of BondDesk Group, the largest retail fixed income platform later purchased by Tradeweb.

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

