SMI 10’368 -0.5%  SPI 12’859 -0.6%  Dow 29’158 3.0%  DAX 13’118 0.2%  Euro 1.0806 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’432 0.7%  Gold 1’880 1.0%  Dollar 0.9154 0.1%  Öl 42.9 2.0% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Erfolgreich Geld anlegen? Vergessen Sie Superkräfte - was es braucht, ist Disziplin! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.11.2020 13:38:00

Itiviti Named Best Low-Latency Trading Network

- Recognized for Innovation and Connectivity Excellence at Buy-Side Technology Awards 2020

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that NYFIX, their Order Routing Network (ORN), has won the Best Low-Latency Trading Network category during the  WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards 2020 .

"We strive for the continual innovation and advancement of our technology," said Linda Middleditch, Head of Product Strategy and Engineering, Itiviti. "This year we have redoubled that effort and overhauled the entire infrastructure that supports NYFIX to further increase the reliability and resilience of the platform. We've also made a sizable investment in the cloud transformation of the platform through AWS. Itiviti isn't looking to keep up with technological advancements in the FinTech space, we are looking to set the pace."

NYFIX provides near real-time access to practically every major source of liquidity across all asset classes. And Itiviti's recent investment in NYFIX enables the firm to further support the electronification of the Fixed Income market by supporting inventory transparency, price discovery, and the most efficient use of the messaging workflow.

"We congratulate Itiviti on this award," said Victor Anderson Global Content Director of WatersTechnology. "Itiviti's continued investment in innovation is clear and we hope to see them continue to lead the way in the industry."

NYFIX connects more than 1,100 buy-side and 600 sell-side participants and routes a daily volume of 28 million+ messages. NYFIX is the first ORN to offer both Hub & Spoke and Point-to-Point connection services, allowing its members to optimize trading efficiency across all asset classes and phases of the trade lifecycle.

For further information, please contact:

Mireille Adebiyi
Chief Marketing Officer
Itiviti Group, Email: mireille.adebiyi@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-named-best-low-latency-trading-network,c3234500

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13830/3234500/1333082.pdf

Release

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’551.00
3.83 %
LafargeHolcim 45.84
3.71 %
CS Group 10.55
2.58 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.80
1.74 %
Swiss Re 77.88
1.30 %
The Swatch Grp 224.40
-2.26 %
Geberit 539.80
-2.39 %
Sika 228.90
-2.64 %
Part Grp Hldg 926.20
-2.87 %
Lonza Grp 598.60
-3.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:42
Vontobel: derimail - Multi BRC auf Uber & Lyft mit 50% Barriere / 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:18
SMI-Gewinne schon wieder verpufft
07:10
Keyinvest 10.11.2020
09.11.20
Welke rol speelt goud in 2020?
09.11.20
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

90%-iger Corona-Schutz: BioNTech veröffentlicht vielversprechende Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie haussiert
Biden-Sieg und Impfstoff-Hoffnung treiben Börsen an: Dow mit deutlichem Plus - US-Techtitel geben Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX zogen kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen verlassen Handel höher
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie schiesst hoch: Aurora Cannabis übertrifft umsatzseitig Expertenprognosen
Lonza wird Herstellungspartner für Impfstoffkandidat Adcovid von Altimmune - Aktie in Rot
Julius Bär-VRP möchte Rechtsfälle schnell abarbeiten - 79,7 Millionen Rückstellung für Fifa-Untersuchung - Anleger schieben Aktie an
SMI leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Valora schreibt im dritten Quartal einen operativen Gewinn - Valora-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Neuer türkischer Notenbankchef will Lira-Fall aufhalten
Vifor-Aktie springt an: Vifor sichert sich über Lizenzabkommen Zugang zum Transplantations-Markt
Beyond Meat-Aktie nach Zahlen vorbörslich im freien Fall - Zahlen deutlich schlechter als erwartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX gibt am Dienstag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich derweil kaum verändert zum Vortagesschluss. In Fernost fanden die Börsen am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit