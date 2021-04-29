SMI 11’080 -0.2%  SPI 14’258 -0.2%  Dow 34’055 0.7%  DAX 15’154 -0.9%  Euro 1.1015 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’997 -0.5%  Gold 1’774 -0.4%  Bitcoin 48’137 -3.4%  Dollar 0.9085 -0.1%  Öl 68.6 2.4% 
29.04.2021 21:32:00

iThrive Sim Named a 2021 GLAMi Award Winner

BOSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iThrive Sim won the bronze award in the GLAMi Award 2021's Interactive and Immersive category. Created by iThrive Games in partnership with Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, iThrive Sim is an innovative virtual augmented reality experience that provides an opportunity for meaningful and engaging learning. The sim is currently used with museum-based, hybrid, and virtual visitors, and in traditional educational spaces.

(PRNewsfoto/iThrive Games Foundation)

According to the website for MuseWeb, the host of the GLAMis, "The annual GLAMi (galleries, libraries, archives, and museums) Awards recognize and celebrate innovative projects in the cultural heritage sector."

Susan E. Rivers, PhD, Executive Director and Chief Scientist at iThrive Games, sees immersive games as a true opportunity to support visitors in social and emotional learning.

"Play is important for all of us," she said. "It brings us together in community. Play helps us create new solutions to problems...solutions we wouldn't have thought of otherwise." 

iThrive Games is pleased to offer three iThrive Sim civics scenarios for learners who are high school aged and older: Lives in Balance, which explores collaboration and compromise during a pandemic, Leading Through Crisis, which explores responsible decision-making during a critical national event, and Follow the Facts, which explores media literacy during a natural disaster.

Mira Cohen, Director of Education at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, says the virtual simulation was an important way to keep visitors connected during the pandemic, and beyond.

"Through engaging audiences in meaningful and fun in-depth experiences, using historical records and government documents, we are able to increase our audience base, keep our current audience base engaged and further appreciation for the value of record keeping to our democracy," she said.

To learn more about iThrive Sim, visit https://ithrivegames.org/ithrive-sim/. To learn more about additional programs at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, visit https://www.reaganlibrary.gov/.

ABOUT iTHRIVE GAMES
iThrive Games prepares teens to thrive by meeting them where they are and working in partnership towards a world where all have the voice, choice, and agency to reach their full potential. We use games and game design to equip teens with the social and emotional skills they need to be healthy and resilient.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ithrive-sim-named-a-2021-glami-award-winner-301280659.html

SOURCE iThrive Games

﻿

