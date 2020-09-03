03.09.2020 11:09:00

Ithra Dubai Marks Another Milestone with The Link Now Lifted to its Final Position 100 Meters Above Ground Level

The Link will be a destination as it tops the wish list of discerning travelers across the world

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a highly anticipated event, Ithra Dubai, fully owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, accomplished a new milestone with the lift of the 192-meter long first section of the Link, now connecting the two towers of the iconic One Za'abeel 100 meters above ground level.

The master real estate developer carried out over 12 days one of the heaviest lifts in the region, weighing in at around 8,500 tons. More than 110 special jacks and heavy-duty strand jacks were used for the operation, calling for a concerted effort by a team of global experts in the fields of construction, engineering and contracting.

The first section of the Link is now in its final position. The second lift of 900 tons, scheduled for October, will complete the Link structure to reach its final length of 226 meters and that will top the list of engineering marvels and set to break an international record for the longest cantilevered building in the world.

Mr. Issam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai, said, "Ithra Dubai's iconic One Za'abeel and its iconic Link are modern marvels of engineering and design, a tribute to Dubai's Vision and the city's greatness. The boundless ingenuity exhibited in this project will attract visitors from all over the world by offering the best in business and leisure. One Za'abeel will soon join the list of wonders attributed to Dubai."

With spectacular 360-degree views of Dubai, The Link will offer tourists and residents an unparalleled choice of fine dining, luxury hospitality and entertainment venues, and will feature an observation deck, gym, spa, pool, banquet hall, and a rooftop terrace.

The multi-award winner mixed-use development estimated to be completed in late 2021 embodies Dubai's avant-gardism, modeling its offerings after the city itself.

The Project includes premium office space, 263 high-end residential units, Retail Podium, 497 ultra-luxury hotel rooms and serviced apartments and the world's first One & Only urban resort. It is also aiming for Gold LEED certification, in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and its sustainable development goals.

The Iconic One Za'abeel is the gate to the financial district of Dubai DIFC, with an overhead link to the Dubai World Trade Center.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247256/Ithra_Dubai_The_Link.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247243/Ithra_Dubai_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Yara Bou Hadir 
+971503188309 
yara.bouhadir@sabaconsultants.ae 
www.onezaabeel.com

 


 

Ithra Dubai Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ithra Dubai)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ithra-dubai-marks-another-milestone-with-the-link-now-lifted-to-its-final-position-100-meters-above-ground-level-301123733.html

SOURCE Ithra Dubai

