08.12.2020 14:30:00

Iteris to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 17, 2020

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, December 17. The two-hour video webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time).

Iteris’ 2020 Investor Day will be hosted by Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves. Presentations by senior management will include details on:

  • The smart mobility infrastructure management market
  • The company’s product offerings and their value proposition
  • The company’s go-to-market approach
  • The company’s growth strategy
  • The company’s M&A strategy
  • The company’s financial outlook

Speakers throughout the event will include:

  • Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Roadway Sensors
  • Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems
  • Shailen Bhatt, president and CEO of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America, will be joining the event as a guest speaker

Management will host a real-time question and answer session at the end of the investor presentation, as well as answer select questions submitted to the company in advance of the investor day. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so before 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) on December 15, 2020 by emailing Iteris investor relations at iti@mkr-group.com.

To register for the live webcast of Iteris' 2020 Investor Day, please click here. Following the event, the webcast will be available on demand in the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

