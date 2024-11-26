Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
iTeos Therapeutics Aktie
iTeos to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

iTeos Therapeutics
8.24 USD -1.14%
WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming conferences in December:

7Th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Time: 9:35 AM ET
Location: Coral Gables, FL

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time: 11:30 AM ET
Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.iteostherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immunosuppressive pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes, including the TIGIT/CD226 axis and the adenosine pathway. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

Internet Posting of Information
iTeos routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of its website at www.iteostherapeutics.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about iTeos.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Carl Mauch
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
carl.mauch@iteostherapeutics.com

Media Contact:
media@iteostherapeutics.com


