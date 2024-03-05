Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
iTeos Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 55675922 / ISIN: US46565G1040]
05.03.2024 22:30:00

iTeos to Highlight Preclinical Data on First-In-Class EOS-984 Targeting ENT1 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024

iTeos Therapeutics
11.02 USD 0.00%
WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced a poster presentation of preclinical data on EOS-984, a first-in-class small molecule antagonist targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1), at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 734, "Inhibition of equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 relieves intracellular adenosine-mediated immune suppression”

  • Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics: Tumor Microenvironment
  • Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 p.m. PT
  • Location: Poster Section 29

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes, including the TIGIT/CD226 axis and the adenosine pathway. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

About EOS-984

EOS-984 is a first-in-class small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) designed to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of adenosine and restore immune cell proliferation. The therapeutic candidate has the potential to fully reverse the profound immunosuppressive action of adenosine on T and B cells and is in Phase 1 development.

Internet Posting of Information

iTeos Therapeutics routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of its website at www.iteostherapeutics.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about iTeos Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not solely statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe,” "anticipate,” "plan,” "expect,” "will,” "may,” "intend,” "prepare,” "look,” "potential,” "possible” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the potential benefits of product candidates in the company’s pipeline, including EOS-984.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond iTeos’ control. Actual results could materially differ from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Known risk factors include the following: iTeos may encounter unanticipated costs or may expend cash more rapidly or more slowly than currently anticipated due to challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development and biologics manufacturing; success in preclinical testing and early clinical trials does not ensure that later clinical trials will be successful, and early results from a clinical trial do not necessarily predict final results; the data for our product candidates may not be sufficient for obtaining regulatory approval to move into later stage trials or to commercialize products; iTeos may not be able to execute on its business plans, including meeting its expected or planned regulatory milestones and timelines, research and clinical development plans, and bringing its product candidates to market, for various reasons, some of which may be outside of iTeos’ control, including possible limitations of company financial and other resources, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved for in a timely manner, negative developments in the field of immuno-oncology, such as adverse events or disappointing results, including in connection with competitor therapies, and regulatory, court or agency decisions such as decisions by the United States Patent and Trademark Office with respect to patents that cover our product candidates; and those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors” in iTeos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other SEC filings made by the company which you are encouraged to review.

We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. iTeos does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Carl Mauch
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
carl.mauch@iteostherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@iteostherapeutics.com


