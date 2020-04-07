ITE Hong Kong 2020 Postponed to August for Tourism Recovery

HONG KONG, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE, organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd, has been postponed to August 6 to 9, 2020in halls 3 of Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. Designated as the Recovery Edition, ITE will be the first travel fair held after outbreak in Greater Bay Area, which includes China's top cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, other Guangdong cities and Macau with a combined GDP comparable to the world's 13th largest economy.

Hong Kong residents in tens of thousands continued traveling abroad in past two months during outbreak and stopped only by recent travel restrictions. Such strong interest likely indicate a speedy tourism recovery. (Recovery Report available at www.itehk.com)

With the virus is coming under control and economic activities started resuming in March, mainland China surveys found Chinese to re-start traveling soon. There, one found 60% of respondents traveled within this year and 45% consider traveling abroad; another at month end found over 50% within 1 to 6 months after the outbreak; and travel trade survey found 75% drive into sales initiatives once the situation clear.

Respectively the world's largest and 12th largest outbound market in 2018, probably mainland China and Hong Kong more ready for recovery when some top markets busily combating outbreak; and they account for some 30% and over 60% of ITE's 12,000 buyers and trade visitors.

In 2019, some 9.6 million from mainland China and 2.3 million from Hong Kong visited Japan, which in total accounting for over 30% of all inbound. With different peak seasons, the two markets are complementary so inbound tourists can be evenly distributed. Thus, ITE is effective for promoting travel business in this year and beyond. In each of the recent years, Japan taking overall 80 to 90 booths in ITE Hong Kong.

Additionally, ITE's two public days, attend by over 73,000 quality visitors with 85% FIT/private tour, is a cost effective platform for public promotions and retail sale directly to travelers.

TKS will extend deadlines; provide flexible arrangements to exhibitors affected by sudden travel restriction; implement measures to enhance safety in health, etc.

ITE is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of P.R. China and Hong Kong Tourism Board etc. The last edition drew 675 exhibitors from 56 participating countries and regions. For details, visit www.itehk.com or contact TKS via travel@tkshk.com, +852-31550600

SOURCE TKS Exhibition Services Ltd