|
25.02.2020 13:15:00
Italian Telecoms Market Insights, 2009-2020: Data on Subscribers, Penetration, Revenue, ARPU, Major Players, and More
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Telecoms Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Italy's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue, and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.
This report includes information on the following companies:
- Iliad
- Mediaset
- Sky
- Swisscom (FASTWEB)
- Telecom Italia
- Tiscali
- Vodafone
- Wind Tre
Data Coverage
The data annex was updated in February 2020 with 3Q 2019 data. The report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Full-year historical figures are supplied for the past 10 years, alongside quarterly figures for the current calendar year. Metrics include the following:
Fixed Telecoms Market
Connections
- Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)
- Narrowband
- VoBB
- Total broadband
- Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other
- IPTV
- Dial-up Internet
- Household penetration (for voice and broadband)
- Unbundled local loops
Revenue and ARPU
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue split by type of service: voice (including split by narrowband and VoBB, and split by narrowband access and calls), broadband (including split by technology), dial-up Internet, business network services
- Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue
- Voice ARPU per month
- Broadband ARPU per month
Traffic
- Fixed-originated minutes
- Outgoing MoU per active connection
Operator-level metrics/market share
- Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market shares and year-on-year changes)
- DSL connections (incumbent and total, incumbent's share)
- Incumbent's market share of service revenue
Mobile Telecoms Market
Connections
- Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)
- Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
- Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract
- 3G, and 3G percentage of total
- Handset, and split by smartphone and basic
- Handset population penetration
- Broadband
- Broadband population penetration
- MVNO penetration
Revenue and ARPU
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
- Service revenue split by voice and data, and data as percentage of service revenue
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Split by voice and data
- ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)
Traffic
- Mobile-originated minutes
- Outgoing MoU per active connection
Operator-level metrics/market share
- Connections (and associated market share)
- Prepaid and contract connections
- Proportion of prepaid accounts
- ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)
- Service revenue
- Service data revenue (as a percentage of service revenue)
Total Telecoms Market (Fixed & Mobile)
- Voice connections
- Broadband connections
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue split by voice and data
- Originated minutes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/md183a
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/italian-telecoms-market-insights-2009-2020-data-on-subscribers-penetration-revenue-arpu-major-players-and-more-301010648.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fällt auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigten leichte Erholungstendenzen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Coronavirus bleibt Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag weiterhin verunsichert, während es auch an der deutschen Börse nicht zu einer nachhaltigen Stabilisierung kommt. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentieren sich etwas gelassener.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}