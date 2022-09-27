Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Synchronoss Technologies Aktie [Valor: 2471177 / ISIN: US87157B1035]
27.09.2022 22:05:00

Italian Telecommunications Operator Fastweb Extends Partnership with Synchronoss

Fastweb Signed a Three-Year Agreement to Leverage Synchronoss Email Suite to Further Support the Needs of the Consumer and Business Markets Throughout Italy

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that it signed a three-year extension with Fastweb, a leading telecommunications operator in Italy. The company will utilize Synchronoss Email Suite to further support the needs of millions of new and existing customers.

Fastweb is one of Italy's leading telecommunications operators with 2.7 million wireline and 2.8 million mobile customers. The company promotes the digital transformation of society to build an increasingly connected, inclusive and eco sustainable future. It offers one of the most extensive proprietary ultra-broadband infrastructures in Europe and has invested more than 10 billion euros on its network.

Fastweb has been using the email product suite since 1999 and recently migrated to the latest version of the Synchronoss Email Suite. Purpose-built for the needs of telecommunications operators, the Synchronoss Email Suite offers the highest level of reliability, scalability, and security while delivering an extremely intuitive and consistent user experience across a multitude of devices.

"Extending our agreement with Fastweb further underscores our strong partnership that dates back more than two decades,” said Chris Hill, Chief Commercial Officer at Synchronoss. "The Synchronoss Email Suite is widely used among global telecommunications operators, and Fastweb continues to leverage this platform to deliver innovative email solutions throughout Italy.”

The new Synchronoss Email Suite deployed by Fastweb includes the Mx9 core messaging platform that is highly scalable with a stateless architecture design to be resilient to faults, integrating encryption to ensure the utmost in security and data privacy. This suite has a modern and intuitive web user interface (UI) for email, contacts, and events.   Additionally, the Huge Mail feature supports large file exchanges, and integrates Razorgate, an unparalleled message filtering capability designed to remove spam and mitigate the threat of phishing and viruses.

Leading telecommunications operators around the globe utilize Synchronoss Email Suite to manage more than 250 million mailboxes worldwide. The platform was acknowledged by The Radicati Group as the Top Player in messaging platforms for service providers citing criteria such as deployment options, scalability, and reliability.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover / Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
SNCR@gatewayir.com


Nachrichten zu Synchronoss Technologies IncShs

Analysen zu Synchronoss Technologies IncShs

