15.07.2019 10:27:00

Italian Exhibition Group, Revenue of the First Half of 2019 Considerably Higher

RIMINI, Italy, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) shows a strong growth in revenues in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year. IEG, leading company in event organization in Italy mostly at its own venues in Rimini and Vicenza, is a company listed since June 19th on the Milan Stock Exchange managed and organised by Borsa Italiana.

Italian Exhibition Group logo

IEG's Consolidated revenue as at June 30th 2019 reached approximately € 100 million (provisional data), strongly higher compared to the 77,3 million of first half of 2018.

This result follows the considerable 22,2% growth in revenues of the fiscal year ended at December 31st, 2018 compared to the previous year. IEG's ability in development and integration of its business is confirmed as well as the capacity to improve profitability in the various domestic and international business lines managed by the Group.

FOCUS ON ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP SPA

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), listed on the Milan Stock Exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., is leader in Italy in organising trade show events, and is one of the major operators of the trade show and convention sector at European level, with facilities in Rimini and Vicenza. The IEG Group excels in organising events in five categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion; Tourism, Hospitality and Lifestyle; Wellness, Sport and Leisure; Green & Technology. In recent years, IEG has set out on an important path to expand abroad, also by finalising joint ventures with local operators (e.g., in the USA, UAE and China). IEG closed its 2018 financial statements with total consolidated revenue amounting to € 159.7 million, an EBITDA of € 30.8 million and a net consolidated profit of € 10.8 million. In 2018, IEG reached a total of 53 organised or hosted trade shows and 181 convention events at the exhibition and convention facilities located in Rimini and Vicenza. www.iegexpo.it

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Per ulteriori informazioni:
ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.

Investor Relator
Roberto Bondioli, roberto.bondioli@iegexpo.it , +39 (0)541 744642.

Press Contact
Elisabetta Vitali, Head of media relations & corporate communication, elisabetta.vitali@iegexpo.it , +39 (0)541 744228 .

Marco Forcellini, Press office manager, marco.forcellini@iegexpo.it , +39 (0)541 744756.

 

