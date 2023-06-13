Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'336 0.3%  SPI 14'961 0.3%  Dow 34'194 0.4%  DAX 16'229 0.8%  Euro 0.9782 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'351 0.8%  Gold 1'944 -0.7%  Bitcoin 23'384 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9064 -0.3%  Öl 74.0 2.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Warum der Euro zwischenzeitlich über 1,08 US-Dollar steigt
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Nachmittag
Digitalisierung: Fertigstellung eines Prototyps einer digitalen Zentralbankwährung der EZB
Fondsmanager: Darum gehören deutsche Aktien zu den Gewinnern 2023
UBS-Aktie: Fraktionen nominieren 14 Kandidierende für Parlamentarische Untersuchungskommission zur Credit Suisse-Krise
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Kühne + Nagel International2523886Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

13.06.2023 17:31:06

Italian entrepreneurial talents: a book on Enzo Ferrari and Paolo Scudieri, President of Adler Group, presented in Naples

NAPLES, Italy, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The book 'Paolo Scudieri ed Enzo Ferrari. Una storia inedita di arte e passione' (Paolo Scudieri and Enzo Ferrari: An Untold Story of Art and Passion) by Antonio Ghini, a journalist with a long history at Ferrari, was presented at the Teatrino di Corte at the Royal Palace in Naples. The book was published with the support of the Contini Art Gallery. Paolo Scudieri is the president of Adler Group, an italian company that develops and industrialises components and systems for the transport industry, but is also a Ferrari passionate.

"So many books have been written about Enzo Ferrari. This one,” Ghini explained, "is quite original as I was lucky enough to spend many years at Ferrari and I know things that have never been written, but this is just a detail. Enzo Ferrari is not the only Italian example of entrepreneurial talent and courage on the international scene and to be able to match Enzo Ferrari with a great entrepreneur from the South like Paolo Scudieri, finding affinities and highlighting our Italian talent that makes it possible to overcome obstacles that seem insurmountable and to achieve successes – like at the 24 Hours of Le Mans – that no one could have imagined, that’s what this book is about.” On Sunday Ferrari achieved a historic triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the Prancing Horse stable came out on top, securing a victory that had been missing since 1965. "Thinking well means doing well, and so it was," Ghini added.

"My passion for cars”, said Scudieri, president of Adler, a group that develops and industrialises components and systems for the transport industry, "finds a magical Zenith in the representation of works about Ferrari and Enzo Ferrari. Works that have been collected and are now brought to the attention of a vast public, not only of enthusiasts but also of lovers of culture, of Italian design style. Of that evolution of entrepreneurs who started with little and became an example for the entire world”. Ferrari is "the essence of the Italian spirit, of being Italian. In other words: being proud, stubborn and willing to sacrifice. Having in our DNA a great talent for design and the conviction that Italy is second to none", he added.

The former chairman of Ferrari, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, also attended the presentation of the book: "This is a book about Enzo Ferrari and, above all, about a Neapolitan entrepreneur, Paolo Scudieri, whom I met when I was a young sports director at Ferrari, and back then we were already winning world championships with Niki Lauda. When I became chairman and CEO, our relationship grew even stronger.”

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9acecfd5-7263-41ac-88f6-cdacda955145

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8e15655-6f48-4884-8acb-dd5ddc43f47b


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:06 Julius Bär: 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf UniCredit SpA
10:46 DAX Ausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – Anleger hoffen wieder
09:02 Marktüberblick: Adidas nach Hochstufung gesucht
08:26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
08:24 SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
08:00 Stühlerücken im SMI®
06:12 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – August-Top überboten
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'802.82 19.21 JDSSMU
Short 12'017.65 14.00 2VSSMU
Short 12'487.46 8.86 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'336.07 13.06.2023 17:28:34
Long 10'860.97 18.89 XUSSMU
Long 10'622.02 13.58 XASSMU
Long 10'186.84 9.00 CTSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme des deutschen Smart-Home-Spezialisten Eve Systems
DocMorris-Aktie +19 Prozent: Positive News zum E-Rezept schieben an
Georg Fischer-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme der finnischen Uponor gewollt
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS setzt "rote Linien" für CS-Banker - Fitch senkt Kreditratings
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Dow fester -- SMI und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss höher
Saudi-Arabien leidet unter Ölpreis-Rückgang: Dieses Problem sieht ein Rohstoffanalyst
Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Meyer Burger präsentiert auf Fachmesse neue Solarmodule
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: Moody's stuft Ausblick für UBS-Rating herauf - Ständerat schickt Vorstösse zur CS-Übernahme an Kommission
Nasdaq-Aktie fällt zweistellig: US-Börse übernimmt Software-Anbieter Adenza

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit