Italian Chamber of Commerce Rolls out New Initiatives to Battle COVID-19

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing about an unprecedented impact on businesses and workers around the world, companies need to adapt faster than ever before by showing how business can be done differently.

With a mission to foster and strengthen bilateral business, economic, commercial and industrial relations between Italy and Singapore, the Italian Chamber of Commerce (ICCS), a non-profit association, has unveiled the necessary measures implemented in accordance with guidance on social distancing during these trying times.

The series of initiatives for its Italian members kicks off with an e-commerce strategy, with ICCS engaging the help of online stores such as Shopee, Lazada and RedMart. Through these partnerships, Italian companies protected under the ICCS umbrella are able to sustain brand presence in the respective markets, with the ability to reach out to consumers through virtual experiences.

Amplifying on the efforts to transform to a digital workspace, ICCS has increased its digitised offerings, with Webinars in place of events. The Webinars is scheduled to take place in the Asian afternoon time, in order to allow participation from a European audience.

"As a result of the lockdown measures, we have seen a clear increase in interest and demand for information and training from Italy," comments Alberto Maria Martinelli, President of ICCS.

With determination to make a difference on ground, ICCS takes a step further to support the Italian Civil Protection Agency by granting further economic assistance to battle the crisis in Italy. Through this meaningful initiative, the ICCS Management and their Board Members have collectively contributed on behalf of the Chambers.

Building on these humanitarian efforts, ICCS announced that they have engaged a reliable and efficient channel to purchase sanitary products, to be sent to Italy to provide urgent help for emergency services and caregivers, to strengthen healthcare systems.

"We will continue to show ongoing support of the Italian business community in Singapore and in Italy with the launch of our e-commerce and business-to-consumer projects, focused on expansion in the Asian region," Mr. Martinelli signs off with these words to reassure the community.

To find out more about Italian Chamber of Commerce, please visit: http://www.italchamber.org.sg

About Italian Chamber of Commerce (ICCS)

The Italian Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit association recognized by the Italian Government and member of Assocamerestero, apex body of over 70 Italian Chambers abroad. The Chamber aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Italy and Singapore in collaboration with strategic partners from the two Countries.

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore is geared to provide a wide range of business services tailored to the requirements of its members, as well as Italian and Singaporean companies. Thanks to strategic partnerships with Institutions, Chambers of Commerce and Agencies in the ASEAN region, the Chamber is a springboard for business in South-East Asia beyond Singapore.

