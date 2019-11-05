|
05.11.2019 01:28:00
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Results for the 3rd quarter of 2019
Announcement to the Market
SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 3rd quarter of 2019 ending September 30, 2019 are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).
Conference calls on the result will be held on Tuesday, November 05 in English at 08:00 a.m. (EDT) and in Portuguese at 09:30 a.m. (EDT).
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-results-for-the-3rd-quarter-of-2019-300951200.html
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
