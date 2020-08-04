|
04.08.2020 04:25:00
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Payment of Interest on Capital
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Held Company
NIRE 35300010230
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that the Board of Directors, which met on August 3, 2020, approved the payment, on August 26, 2020, of the following earnings to stockholders based on the final stockholding position recorded on August 17, 2020:
Interest on capital in the amount of R$0.0529 per share, with income tax withholding at the rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0,044965 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove they are immune or exempt from such withholding.
If you have any question, please click on www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores as follows: Contact IR > Service.
São Paulo (SP), August 3, 2020.
ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
Notes: Dividends and interest on capital are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares. The payment of interest on capital reported herein complies with Resolution No. 4,820/20 of the National Monetary Council (CMN).
Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-payment-of-interest-on-capital-301105218.html
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die US-Indizes starteten freundlich in die neue Woche. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag zulegen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex auch Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}