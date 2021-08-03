|
03.08.2021 04:29:00
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Material Fact: 2021 Revised Projections
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction no. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has revised its projections for the year 2021 in accordance with the provision in item 11 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.
guidance 2021
consolidated
Brazil¹
previous
reviewed
previous
reviewed
total credit portfolio²
growing between
growing between
growing between
growing between
financial margin with clients
growing between
maintained
growing between
maintained
financial margin with the market
range from
range from
range from
range from
cost of credit³
range from
range from
range from
range from
commissions and fees and results from insurance operations4
growing between
maintained
growing between
maintained
non-interest expenses
range from
maintained
range from
maintained
effective tax rate
range from
maintained
range from
maintained
(1) Includes units abroad ex Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Composed of result from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (4) commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses.
It's worth mentioning that the company considers, for management purposes, a cost of capital of around 13.0% per year.
Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.
São Paulo, August 2, 2021
Renato Lulia Jacob
Group Head of Investor Relations and Marketing Intelligence
Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa---material-fact-2021-revised-projections-301346597.html
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
