Itau Unibanco Aktie [Valor: 10030118 / ISIN: US4655621062]
03.08.2021 04:29:00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Material Fact: 2021 Revised Projections

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction no. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has revised its projections for the year 2021 in accordance with the provision in item 11 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.

guidance 2021


consolidated

Brazil¹


previous

reviewed

previous

reviewed

total credit portfolio²

growing between
5.5% to 9.5%

growing between
8.5% to 11.5%

growing between
8.5% to 12.5%

growing between
12.5% to 15.5%

financial margin with clients

growing between
2.5% to 6.5%

maintained

growing between
3.0% to 7.0%

maintained

financial margin with the market

range from
R$4.9 bn to R$6.4 bn

range from
R$6.5 bn to R$8.0 bn

range from
R$3.3 bn to R$4.8 bn

range from 
R$3.9 bn to R$5.4 bn

cost of credit³

range from 
R$21.3 bn to R$24.3 bn

range from 
R$19.0 bn to R$22.0 bn

range from 
R$19.0 bn to R$22.0 bn

range from 
R$17.0 bn to R$20.0 bn

commissions and fees and results from insurance operations4 

growing between  
2.5% to 6.5%

maintained

growing between
2.5% to 6.5%

maintained

non-interest expenses

range from  
-2.0% to 2.0%

maintained

range from
-2.0% to 2.0%

maintained

effective tax rate

range from 
34.5% to 36.5%

maintained

range from
34.0% to 36.0%

maintained


(1) Includes units abroad ex Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Composed of result from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (4) commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses.

It's worth mentioning that the company considers, for management purposes, a cost of capital of around 13.0% per year.

Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.

São Paulo, August 2, 2021

Renato Lulia Jacob 
Group Head of Investor Relations and Marketing Intelligence

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa---material-fact-2021-revised-projections-301346597.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

