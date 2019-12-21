21.12.2019 09:00:00

IT Pack Offers Insights for IT Professionals from Top CIOs and Tech Leaders all Across the Nation

HUMBOLDT, Iowa, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EFM Events is known for hosting events across the country featuring high level keynotes and breakout sessions from CIOs and top technology leaders. Now they've brought that information online with their new community, IT Pack, through their Executive Conversation Series.

"Every IT Pack Member will find fresh insights and perspectives from watching the Executive Conversation Series. Just like [when you wonder] 'How do you become a millionaire?' The answer is 'Find a millionaire and do what they are doing!'" - Dave Robinson, host of the Executive Conversations series

Technology executives answer questions on a variety of topics, including cybersecurity, converting to cloud technology, what it takes to lead an IT department, how to find and recruit new talent, and upcoming technology trends that are being seen right now. The featured technology executives come from a variety of backgrounds to help IT professionals learn - no matter what size company they work for.

"Even after 21 Years as CIO in a large global company, I am continually amazed at the fresh ideas and thoughts from the Technology Leaders who participate in the Executive Conversation Series," Dave Robinson said.

The Executive Conversations series has featured guests from companies of every size, like Shazam, Athene, AMC Theatres, and county governments, just to name a few.

Most interviews are about thirty minutes, but there are also smaller segments that range between 2-5 minutes which focus on a specific question or topic. These interviews are exclusive to only IT Pack members. To listen to them yourself, sign up for an account at http://www.itpack.com. All new subscribers receive a free 30-day trial at the time of sign-up!

NOTE: IT Pack is an online community exclusively for the IT leader - there are no vendors allowed.

 

SOURCE IT Pack

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.12.19
Fulminante Preisrally von Palladium
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
20.12.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend / Adecco – Abwärtskorrektur durch?
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten von steigendem Goldpreis überzeugt - Starke Zentralbanknachfrage
Bundesrat verweigert Zustimmung zum Ölheizungs-Verbot
Goldman Sachs: Das passiert, sollten die Demokraten gewinnen
Bundesrat beschliesst Entlastung für Betriebsrentner
Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Resultate des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt - Aktie klettert kräftig
Nestlé bringt Herta in ein Joint Venture mit Casa Tarradellas ein - Nestlé-Aktie im Plus
Meyer Burger-Aktie sinkt: Meyer Burger verkauft niederländisches Geschäft
ASMALLWORLD rechnet mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn für Gesamtjahr 2019 - Aktie legt zu
Tesla-Aktie knackt 400-Dollar-Marke und rauscht an Daimler und BMW vorbei

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung freundlich. Der DAX verbuchte am 'Hexensabbat' Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Asiens Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;