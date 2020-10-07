|
07.10.2020 18:30:00
IT Operations Analytics Market by Component, Solution, Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Operations Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (Log Management, Network and Security Management, Anomaly Detection), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ITOA market size is projected to grow from USD 9.3billion in 2020 to USD 45.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.2% during the forecast period.
The increasing focus on adoption of cloud-based ITOA solutions and the proliferation of huge amounts of IT operations data are expected to drive the market growth. However, increasing complexities and dynamic nature of the IT architecture is one of the factors hindering the market growth. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the ITOA market size based on component, solutions, services, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and region.
In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customers' behavior and is making a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities shutting down for an indefinite period; major sports and events being postponed; and work-from-home and social distancing policies in effect, businesses are increasingly looking for technologies to help them sail through these difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe. Analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and ensuring the privacy and security of data across networks.
Services: The fastest-growing segment of the ITOA market, by component
The ITOA market, based on component, covers solutions and services. The services market in the ITOA is expected to grow, as major players are focused on offering services. The adoption of ITOA services has become essential to manage data and detect the ITOA analytics market. It is one of the core components and for the effective working of any system, services need to be installed to increase the efficiency of the entire process.These services are essential to troubleshoot problems related to IT infrastructure and reduce the time it takes to resolve them.
Cloud deployment mode: The larger growing segment of the ITOA market
The ITOA market has been segmented on the basis of deployment mode, cloud and on-premises. The on-premises deployment mode has a higher contribution segment owing to the ever-increasing demand for customer engagement and remote asset monitoring for businesses. The adoption of on-premises ITOA solutions helps IT teams build a dashboard to quickly spot problems. The secure feature of on-premises solutions leads to modernized operations to speed response rates, boost efficiency, and reduce costs. Today, most of the organizations are in need of deploying on-premises solutions to deliver more affordable, safer, sustainable, and reliable services.
APAC: The fastest-growing region in the ITOA market.
The growing digitalization across the APAC region to deal with a massive amount of data would drive the adoption of ITOA solutions and services in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of startups and growing government investments in analytics are expected to drive the adoption of ITOA in the APAC region. Furthermore, the existence of a large population, and developing infrastructure and technology are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ITOA market in APAC. The rapid rise in technology adoption from retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing end user to enhance customer experience is projected to contribute to the growth of the ITOA market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in IT Operations Analytics Market
4.2 Market: Top Three Solutions
4.3 Market: by Component and Top Three End-users
4.4 Market: by Region
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Proliferation of Huge Amounts of IT Operations Data
5.2.1.2 Innovations in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) to Improve Business Operations
5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Adoption of Cloud-Based IT Operations Analytics Solutions
5.2.1.4 Use of Operational Analytics to Mitigate the Impact of COVID-19
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Frequent Changes in IT Operations
5.2.2.2 Increasing Complexities and Dynamic Nature of IT Architecture
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers
5.2.3.2 Growing Need of Companies for Holistic 360-Degree Visibility
5.2.3.3 Increasing Need to Analyze IT Operations Data to Gain Real-Time Insights
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professional IT Workforce
5.2.4.2 Limited Investments by Organizations to Upgrade the Prevailing IT System
5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.3 Ecosystem
5.4 Average Selling Price Trend
5.5 Case Study Analysis
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.6.1 IoT Patents Filed
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 IT Operations Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact
6 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Log Management
7.1.3 Application Performance Management
7.1.4 Root Cause Analysis
7.1.5 Anomaly Detection
7.1.6 Network and Security Management
7.1.7 Other Solutions
8 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Service
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Managed Services
8.1.3 Professional Services
8.1.3.1 Consulting
8.1.3.2 Support and Maintenance
8.1.3.3 System Integration and Implementation
9 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact
9.1.2 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers
9.2 On-Premises
9.3 Cloud
10 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
10.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
11 IT Operations Analytics Market, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 End-users: COVID-19 Impact
11.1.2 End-users: Market Drivers
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.3 Government and Defense
11.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
11.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.6 Manufacturing
11.7 Transportation and Logistics
11.8 Energy and Utilities
11.9 Telecom
11.10 Others End-users
12 IT Operations Analytics Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
13.3 Market Share, 2020
13.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players
13.5 Key Market Developments
13.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
13.5.2 Business Expansions
13.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations
14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
14.1 Overview
14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
14.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company
14.2.2 Star
14.2.3 Emerging Leaders
14.2.4 Pervasive
14.2.5 Participant
14.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
14.4 Company Profiles
14.4.1 Introduction
14.4.2 Oracle
14.4.3 SAP
14.4.4 IBM
14.4.5 Splunk
14.4.6 Micro Focus
14.4.7 Microsoft
14.4.8 Hitachi
14.4.9 Sas Institute
14.4.10 Broadcom
14.4.11 Solarwinds
14.4.12 Cisco
14.4.13 Bmc
14.4.14 Netapp
14.4.15 Vmware
14.4.16 Elastic
14.4.17 Evolven
14.4.18 Xplg
14.4.19 Extrahoop
14.4.20 Nexthink
14.4.21 Appnomic
14.4.22 Apptio
14.4.23 Sumo Logic
14.4.24 Loom Systems
14.4.25 Iopex
14.4.26 Devo
14.4.27 Nastel Technologies
14.4.28 Moogsoft
14.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
14.5.1 Progressive Companies
14.5.2 Responsive Companies
14.5.3 Dynamic Companies
14.5.4 Starting Blocks
14.6 Startup/SME Profiles
14.6.1 Optanix
14.6.2 Stackstate
14.6.3 Opsramp
14.6.4 Humio
14.6.5 Opsdatastore
14.6.6 Cloudfabrix
14.6.7 Digitate
14.6.8 Resolve
15 Appendix
