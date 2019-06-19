It Is Possible to Safely Invest in Government Securities, Attorney Eliézer Marins Explains

RIBEIRÃO PRETO, Brazil, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Profitable solutions

According to attorney Eliézer Marins, CEO of Marins Consultoria, which specializes in management and auditing, this decision has a huge economic impact. "With this definition, businesspeople and investors in Brazil, the USA, or even other countries, can take advantage of the opportunity to make a good investment, as the assurance comes from the Brazilian government itself. It is important to point out that the government will only pay what it owes; it can never prohibit the purchase and sale of credits for investments, or payment of taxes, however, every proceeding needs to be overseen by a professional who is highly qualified in the matter," he said.

The Court decision came out in favor of free commerce, which for a long time has been searching for a destination for the credits that were stalled or lost in judicial proceedings. In addition to redemption of credits, it is possible to obtain profits from purchasing and selling them to third parties. "This is encouraging for investors and businesspeople who can now invest or even pay their taxes through the credits of another company," the attorney said.

Mr. Eliézer Marins affirms that if used for investments, these credits generate a profit that has not previously been seen as safe, since the person holding the credit can, for example, sell it today at a discount of up to 30%, and within four years will receive that 30% plus interest and delay interest from the Brazilian government. The interest and delay interest per year can easily exceed 10%, allowing the investor to earn 70% or more in PROFIT in a safe investment. The attorney pointed out that it is important to follow basic requirements to avoid misfortune, such as ensuring that the acquisition is made in a qualified public instrument in the record where the credits originated

