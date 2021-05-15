SMI 11’121 0.8%  SPI 14’266 0.9%  Dow 34’382 1.1%  DAX 15’417 1.4%  Euro 1.0952 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’017 1.6%  Gold 1’843 0.9%  Bitcoin 44’948 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9016 -0.4%  Öl 68.8 2.6% 
15.05.2021 00:36:00

IT Employment Rises Above Year Ago Levels For First Time Since 2019

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --In April, IT employment increased by 0.35% to 5,340,400 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment is up by 0.85% since April 2020 adding 45,200 IT workers.

Engineering employment grew by 0.14% sequentially to 2,601,500. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 4.85% since April 2020, adding 120,400 engineering workers.

"After nine consecutive months of strong growth, IT employment on a year-over-over year basis has turned positive for the first time in 17 months," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "We have climbed out of deep chasm. While heartened by the strong consecutive run of IT job creation, we have now returned to the pre-pandemic environment where there is a chronic shortage of IT professionals in many skill sets. A problem with no ready solution," added Roberts.

For the complete May 2021 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/news/it-employment-rises-above-year-ago-levels-for-first-time-in-seventeen-months/

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

