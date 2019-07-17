+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
IT Employment Posts Slight Increase In June; Engineering Employment Shows Increasing Strength

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, IT employment ticked up .02% to 5,347,800 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by only 0.07% since June 2018 adding a mere 3,500 IT workers on a net basis.

Engineering employment increased by 0.28 percent sequentially to 2,662,200. On a year-over-year basis, growth in engineering employment increased by 2.24% since June 2018 or 58,200 engineering workers.

"While IT employment was in positive territory for the third consecutive month, the rate of growth remains anemic with an inadequate labor pool to meet demand.  We do not see any relief in sight with this trend further exacerbated by restrictive immigration policies," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance.  "On a positive note, engineering employment posted strong growth in June---its strongest performance of the past year," added Roberts.

For the complete July 2019 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/July%202019%20Index_MBR.pdf

About TechServe Alliance
TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-employment-posts-slight-increase-in-june-engineering-employment-shows-increasing-strength-300886937.html

SOURCE TechServe Alliance

